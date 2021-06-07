West Allegheny knocks off WPIAL champ Franklin Regional in 1st round of PIAA playoffs

By:

Monday, June 7, 2021 | 10:03 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review West Allegheny’s Gavin Miller rounds the bases past Franklin Regional’s Andrew Muraco after hitting a home run during their PIAA Class 5A first round playoff game on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Latrobe High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Timmy Quinn consoles pitcher Brian Pirone as he leaves the field after reaching the pitch threshold during their PIAA Class 5A first-round game against West Allegheny on Monday at Latrobe High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review West Allegheny’s Brady Miller tags out Franklin Regional’s Louie Kegerreis on a pick-off at second base during their PIAA Class 5A first round playoff game on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Latrobe High School. Previous Next

West Allegheny kept loading the bases against Franklin Regional in the teams’ PIAA Class 5A first-round playoff game.

Sooner or later, it was going to swing momentum in the Indians’ favor.

It did a lot more than that.

It minimized their plight and carried the WPIAL’s fourth-place team to a come-from-behind, 6-4 victory over the WPIAL champions on Monday night at Latrobe’s Graham-Sobota Field.

It will be the Indians (18-5) and District 6 champion Central Mountain (17-5) in the quarterfinals Thursday at a time and site to be determined.

Franklin Regional, fresh off its third WPIAL title and first since 2001, is finished at 19-2.

The Indians had just one hit and struck out 10 times when Panthers’ ace Brian Pirone left in the top of the fifth because of his pitch count. When he left, the Indians finally got the wheels turning and the Panthers’ fell off.

Pirone left with the bases loaded and one out in the top of the inning, and his team was ahead, 4-1.

Luke Treloar then took the mound. He walked consecutive hitters, and the Indians cut the deficit to 4-3. Willard Douglas then flew out to center for a sacrifice fly to tie it, 4-4.

A throwing error by catcher Thomas Nicely down the third-base line allowed the go-ahead run to score and the Indians left the bases jammed and took a 5-4 lead into the bottom of the frame.

Winning pitcher Gavin Miller helped his cause with a solo homer in the sixth to give the Indians some breathing room.

Miller worked six innings before giving way to Devan Zirwas, who earned the save.

All that after it looked like the Panthers might stroll into the quarterfinals.

The Panthers took a 3-0 lead in the first.

Timmy Quinn grounded out to score the first run, and Caden Smith delivered a two-out double for a two-run advantage.

Nicely then added a sacrifice fly to bring home a hard-charging Smith for a 3-0 lead.

Pirone worked out of what could have been a dangerous third inning when the Indians loaded the bases with no outs. While the senior ace did hit Miller to allow one run, the damage was limited. He struck out three batters in a row to end the threat.

Nicely knocked in the aggressive Smith with a high chopper to short in the fourth to make it 4-1. Smith reached on a fielder’s choice, stole second and reached third when he beat out a run-down attempt.

But as Pirone’s pitch count climbed, the Indians stayed patient and finally made some noise in the fifth.

With the Indians up, 6-4, in the bottom of the seventh, the Panthers threatened to come back. Andrew Muraco and Smith reached base but Zirwas struck out Nicely to end it.

The game was delayed a half hour because of lightning with two outs, just 18 pitches into the top of the first.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Franklin Regional, West Allegheny