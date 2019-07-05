West Allegheny’s Hendrick selected to High School All-Star Game

By: Michael Love

Friday, July 5, 2019 | 11:00 AM

Austin Hendrick, a rising senior at West Allegheny and a Mississippi State baseball verbal commit, will compete in the inaugural High School All-Star Game on Saturday at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

Major League Baseball and USA Baseball released the rosters Friday.

Forty players, selected from the 80-player Prospect Development Pipeline League, will participate in the showcase game, which will stream live on MLB.com at 1:30 p.m.

The best of the best from the high school ranks. Here are the rosters for Saturday's High School All-Star Game and Sunday's Home Run Derby: https://t.co/nozBaV0lQH pic.twitter.com/9DQpEJeFkW — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 5, 2019

Hendrick, an outfielder, is on the National League roster. He is one of two players from Pennsylvania picked for the all-star game. Red Land’s Luke Wagner, a Georgia commit, is a member of the American League squad.

The game is a part of Major League Baseball’s All-Star Week activities.

Hendrick also is one of eight players selected for Sunday’s High School Home Run Derby.

Players from the High School All-Star Game rosters will be selected for the USA Baseball 18U National Team to compete in South Korea at the World Baseball/Softball Confederation Baseball World Cup on Aug. 30 to Sept. 8.

This spring, Hendrick helped West Allegheny capture the Section 3-5A title with a 12-0 record. The Indians finished their season 18-3 overall after a 4-3 loss to Mars in the WPIAL first round.

