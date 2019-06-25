West Allegheny’s Hendrick shines at summer showcases

By: Greg Macafee

Tuesday, June 25, 2019 | 4:00 PM

West Allegheny outfielder/pitcher Austin Hendrick continues to make a name for himself as one of the best hitters in the 2020 MLB Draft.

On Thursday, the Mississippi State recruit produced one of the hardest hit balls of the inaugural PDP League at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. The rising senior hit a 109 mph home run that was said to be the hardest hit ball of the PDP league, according to MLB Network’s Jim Callis who was covering the league.

Austin Hendrick, a @HailStateBB commit, showed why he's considered one of the top prep hitting prospects in the 2020 #MLBDraft class yesterday with a 109-mph HR, the hardest-hit ball so far in #PDPL19 action. @jimcallisMLB looks at Friday’s top performers: https://t.co/91IsfNbgWG pic.twitter.com/nr7gOh7siH — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 22, 2019

He didn’t stop there during his time in Bradenton. Hendrick followed up on his performance last Thursday with two doubles and also sparked a late-inning rally that allowed Team Howard to top Team Larkin, 3-1, according to Callis.

Hendrick has been making the rounds this summer. He also participated in the Perfect Game National Showcase at Chase Field earlier this month. It was reported that Hendrick’s swing produced a exit velocity of 105 mph and was also clocked at 93 mph on a throw from the outfield. He also produced a few jaw-dropping swings.

Hendrick verbally committed to Mississippi State in November of 2017 but his stock has been rising ever since. He’s listed fifth in FanGraph’s 2020 MLB Draft rankings behind right-handed pitchers Cade Cavalli and Tanner Burns. Center fielder Garrett Mitchell from California sits atop the list.

This past season, Hendrick led West Allegheny to an undefeated Section 3-5A season and a No. 1 overall seed in the WPIAL Class 5A tournament. The southpaw also performed well at the plate in his junior season, compiling a .327 batting average with a .519 on-base percentage, 12 RBIs, two doubles, two triples and two home runs. Hendrick was also walked 23 times in 79 plate appearances this season.

Tags: West Allegheny