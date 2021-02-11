West Allegheny’s Mackenzie Evers set to continue soccer career at Pitt

Thursday, February 11, 2021 | 6:32 PM

The Pitt Panthers women’s soccer team is adding another WPIAL star to their already 13-member 2021 recruiting class.

The Panthers had already signed WPIAL stars like Mars’ Ellie Coffield, North Allegheny’s Sarah Schupansky, Norwin’s Katelyn Kaufman, and others. On Wednesday, the Panthers added West Allegheny’s Mackenzie Evers to the mix as well.

????After 3 years of waiting….I am officially a Panther ????!!!! I am beyond excited to start this new chapter in my life and forever grateful to everyone who supported me! ???????? #H2P @BeadlingSoccer @BeadlingGA_U18 @Pitt_WSOC @GAcademyLeague pic.twitter.com/z2Vx43paps — Mackenzie Evers (@kenzevers22) February 10, 2021

Evers, who is a junior at West Allegheny, is set to graduate a year early and will join Pitt for the Fall 2021 season.

“I chose Pitt because it is one of the best universities in the country,” Evers said in a Pitt press release. “When I met the awesome coaching team of Randy (Waldrum), Ben (Waldrum), and Dustin (Stein), they made me feel right at home. I’m beyond excited to join the Pitt women’s soccer family and compete in the best conference.”

During her soccer career at West Allegheny, Evers scored 51 career goals and led the Indians to an appearance in the 2020 WPIAL Class 3A semifinals. She also helped the Indians make their first PIAA appearance in 2019 when they went 17-4 and captured the Section 4-3A title.

In a press release, Pitt head coach Randy Waldrum said that he was thrilled when Evers decided to sign with the Panthers as they identified her as not only one of the top prospects in Western Pennsylvania, but in the region for the 2022 recruiting class.

“Her athleticism and versatility stood out from the first time we saw her play as she can play in any positional line for us in our game model,” Waldrum said. “The most impressive part is her growth and development on and off the ball. She possesses a quality on the ball combined with the athletic component that will create problems for opponents.”

Evers will also be continuing a family tradition as she has five other family members who have graduated from Pitt as well. Her uncle, Scott Orndoff, was a member of the football team from 2013-16 and also played in the NFL.

