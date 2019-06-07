West Allegheny’s Nathan Dragisich tabbed PA Gatorade Player of Year

By: Bill Beckner Jr.

Thursday, June 6, 2019 | 11:13 PM

West Allegheny’s Nate Dragisich celebrates his first goal against Ambridge Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in North Fayette.

A program all-timer, Nathan Dragisich was lauded Thursday for his contributions to the finest season in West Allegheny boys soccer history.

The standout senior midfielder was named the Gatorade Player of Year for Pennsylvania. He will get $1,000 to donate to the charity of his choosing.

A Duquesne recruit, Dragisich scored 44 goals and distributed 20 assists during the fall season, setting team records along the way with 86 career goals and 52 assists.

West Allegheny (23-2) scored 123 goals on the way to a PIAA Class AAA championship.

Dragisich, who plays for the Pittsburgh Riverhounds Academy, was the WPIAL Class AAA Player of the Year and was tabbed a NSCAA Region I All-American. He scored three goals in a 4-0 victory over Strath Haven in the PIAA title game.

Gatorade picked a player of the year in every state.

Congratulations to 00/01 ⁦@BoysECNL⁩ RDA player Nathan Dragisich on his recognition as the Pennsylvania ⁦@Gatorade⁩ HS Boys State Soccer Player of the Year! pic.twitter.com/BzhdVZ0kqN — The Riverhounds Academy (@HoundsAcademy) June 6, 2019

Great news for @WestABoysSoccer recent graduate @natedragisich!! Today, Nate was named Gatorade PA Soccer Player of the Year. He will get to donate $1,000 to a charity of his choice. Congrats Nathan! @HoundsAcademy @DuqMSoccer @brooks_chase @GoDuquesne @TribLiveHSSN @WestASports https://t.co/iM40KXoKhF — West A Boys Soccer (@WestABoysSoccer) June 6, 2019

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: West Allegheny