West Allegheny’s Vandamia commits to Delaware

Monday, December 17, 2018 | 11:27 PM

West Allegheny’s Mateo Vandamia, the Indians’ leader in both tackles and receptions, committed Monday to Delaware.

The senior announced his decision on Twitter.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound tight end and linebacker was a key contributor in the Indians’ run to the WPIAL Class 5A finals. He made 95 tackles including 21 tackles for a loss and 11 sacks. Offensively, he had 28 receptions for 355 yards and five touchdowns.

Vandamia was a member of the Trib 25 all-stars.

The early signing period for seniors starts Wednesday.

