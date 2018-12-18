West Allegheny’s Vandamia commits to Delaware

By: Chris Harlan

Monday, December 17, 2018 | 11:27 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review, West Alllegheny's Mateo Vandamia catches a touchdown pass next to Gateway's Courtney Jackson during their WPIAL Class 5A semifinal Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at West Mifflin.

West Allegheny’s Mateo Vandamia, the Indians’ leader in both tackles and receptions, committed Monday to Delaware.

The senior announced his decision on Twitter.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound tight end and linebacker was a key contributor in the Indians’ run to the WPIAL Class 5A finals. He made 95 tackles including 21 tackles for a loss and 11 sacks. Offensively, he had 28 receptions for 355 yards and five touchdowns.

Vandamia was a member of the Trib 25 all-stars.

The early signing period for seniors starts Wednesday.

