West Allegheny’s Vandamia commits to Delaware
By: Chris Harlan
Monday, December 17, 2018 | 11:27 PM
West Allegheny’s Mateo Vandamia, the Indians’ leader in both tackles and receptions, committed Monday to Delaware.
The senior announced his decision on Twitter.
The 6-foot-2, 225-pound tight end and linebacker was a key contributor in the Indians’ run to the WPIAL Class 5A finals. He made 95 tackles including 21 tackles for a loss and 11 sacks. Offensively, he had 28 receptions for 355 yards and five touchdowns.
Vandamia was a member of the Trib 25 all-stars.
The early signing period for seniors starts Wednesday.
COMMITTED!!! #BLEEDBLUE302 pic.twitter.com/65CgZnqEy0
— Mateo Vandamia (@_mvandamia) December 17, 2018
