West Chester East power play too much for Norwin in Class A Pennsylvania Cup title game

By:

Saturday, March 26, 2022 | 3:06 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Mario Cavallo celebrates with the bench after his second goal against McDowell during the Class A Championship on Monday, March 21, 2022 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.

WEST CHESTER — Norwin’s inspired playoff run came to an end Saturday with a 10-0 loss to West Chester East in the Class A Pennsylvania Cup title game at Ice Line Quad Rinks in West Chester.

It’s the second straight Class A title for WC East, whose depth and experience proved too much for the Knights, who finished the 2022 hockey season at 16-5-2 and claimed the first Penguins Cup title in school history.

East’s power play was the main story, as it registered tallies on the first three man advantages. The Vikings were led by senior Kyle Fredericks’ hat trick, with Trey Jefferis and Michael Tordone scoring twice each.

The Knights fought until the end, led by the efforts of sophomore goalie Owen Burmeister (18 saves).

“We have a deep enough team where we can make a run again next year,” Norwin coach Mike Robinson said. “Yes, we do lose nine seniors, but there’s a lot of talent in the younger classes.

“I think we’re proudest of the fact that we came together at the right time, won that first Penguins Cup in Norwin history. That’s a huge accomplishment and today’s (result) doesn’t take away from that.”

Norwin’s best opportunity came early in the second period, when Cade Zeravica’s wrist shot struck iron on a Knights’ power play.

West Chester East’s special teams were dominant in all phases. They killed all four Norwin power plays, and the Vikings added a pair of shorthanded goals and scored twice on 4-on-4 situations.

“Speed and puck movement,” said Eric Wolf, head coach of WC East. “We don’t have one guy looking to carry the puck up and down the ice. We have guys on the third line who are among the fastest players on our team. Our top scorers can rest while these guys kill penalties.”

The Knights entered the Penguins Cup playoffs as the No. 4 seed, but won a pair of one-goal games to reach the finals, including an upset of top-seeded Fox Chapel where Mario Cavallaro pocketed the game-winner in overtime.

Norwin shut out a red-hot McDowell squad in the final 5-0 to win its first Penguins Cup and advance to Saturday’s state title game.

But nothing could prepare them for West Chester East, winners of 46 consecutive contests over their back-to-back state title seasons.

“They’re a great hockey team that works well together,” Robinson said. “They’re blowing teams out; nobody’s been able to hang with them all year.”

“It’s a huge advantage to have a hockey rink right here in town,” Wolf said of Ice Line Quad Rinks, only a couple miles from West Chester East High School. “But I think it’s also depth. We have speed and depth, and those make the difference.”

For the nine graduating Norwin seniors, Saturday was a bitter pill to swallow, but the school’s first Penguins Cup title secured their legacy in Knights’ history.

“To go to school and see that trophy — that’s their legacy, and I think they’re very proud of that,” concluded Robinson.

Tags: Norwin