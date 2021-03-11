West Greene tops Eden Christian to get another crack at Rochester in finals

Thursday, March 11, 2021 | 9:22 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review West Greene’s Jersey Wise scored 16 points against Eden Christian on Thursday night.

Jersey Wise and her teammates in West Greene’s senior class will get another crack at a WPIAL Class A championship.

Anna Durbin scored 18 points, Wise added 16, and the No. 2 Pioneers came away with a 54-49 victory over No. 3 Eden Christian in the WPIAL semifinals Thursday night.

West Greene will be making its fourth consecutive appearance in the finals, earning its third straight matchup with No. 1 Rochester at 5 p.m. Monday at Peters Township. The Rams defeated the Pioneers in the finals each of the past two seasons. West Greene lost to Winchester Thurston in 2018.

Brooke Barner added 14 points for West Greene (18-3), which jumped out to a 20-12 lead after one quarter.

Haylee Fleischman scored 15 points, Taylor Haring added 14, and Natalie Merrick had 10 for Eden Christian (11-7), which got back in the game with a 17-7 surge in the second quarter. West Greene pulled away with a 17-8 run in the third.

The victory was West Greene’s 40th in a row at home.

