West Mifflin gets past Belle Vernon, earns elusive trip to WPIAL quarterfinals

Monday, October 24, 2022 | 10:48 PM

In what is believed to be a first in program history, West Mifflin is advancing to the WPIAL quarterfinals after holding off a late Belle Vernon push for a 1-0 win in a Class 2A boys soccer first-round match at The Beach at James Weir Stadium.

Senior Nick Kosuda’s rocket from 29 yards out with 28:20 remaining was the difference as the Titans were able to withstand a couple late chances from the Leopards.

“That’s our senior. He’s been doing it all season long,” West Mifflin coach Chad Perry said. “He was able to get free, and he put a good foot on it in a perfect spot. It had to be with the way their keeper was playing.”

Bryce Burkhart was the most valuable player in the Leopards’ lineup Monday. Without him, the game could have ended up, at least, 5-0.

“Bryce was amazing, just fantastic tonight,” Belle Vernon coach Al Yeschenko said. “He made some fantastic saves tonight that really allowed us to have an opportunity to tie things up.”

Burkhart made 11 saves in the losing effort.

The Leopards had a chance to take the lead about four minutes before Kosuda’s goal as leading scorer Trevor Kovatch had a breakaway chance with just over 30 minutes remaining. As he gathered the ball in, he was met near the top of the box by Titans keeper Flynn McCracken, who made a great sliding stop to keep it scoreless.

With just under 20 minutes to go, the Leopards (13-5) had another golden opportunity, this time to tie, but Kovatch’s breakaway attempt ended with a shot over the crossbar.

“We had a couple of really good opportunities, but we couldn’t cash those in,” Yeschenko said. “It’s tough. That goal we gave up, our defender got tripped up and (Kosuda) was able to get free there.”

Burkhart came up clutch over and over, punching out one West Mifflin corner-kick chance and making another great diving save to steer Aiden Mark’s hard shot wide.

“That kid played out of his mind and he kept his team in it until the end,” Perry said. “I had to congratulate him for his efforts after the game.”

The Leopards had their closest chances in a span of 44 seconds in the waning minutes.

Off a free kick from Dylan Rathway, McCracken got just enough of a hand on the ball and sent it off the top corner and crossbar to preserve his team’s lead with 6:24 to go.

With 5:40 remaining, the Leopards had another chance on a corner kick, but McCracken kept his eye on the bouncing ball and made a great diving save to his right on a hard shot in close.

“He’s another four-year starter and he’s been big for us all season long,” Perry said. “He got dinged up, but was able to do just enough. Sometimes, that’s all it takes.

“I think our tough section schedule really allowed us to get a taste and prepare us for a game like this. Our kids battled against South Park, which is the No. 1 seed. There’s East Allegheny, just a lot of tough teams and a tough nonsection schedule that we’ve played.”

McCracken and the Titans (12-6-1) were able to breathe a sign of relief on a tough shot by Kovatch inside the final minute that rang off the side of the cage to preserve the win and sent the Titans to a quarterfinal meeting at No. 4 Deer Lakes on Thursday.

“You know, I didn’t really like this draw for us,” Yeschenko said. “They play a more aggressive style than we’re used to playing. They’re big, physical and really skilled with the ball. They just did the right things when they needed to. They’re better than a 12 seed, I know that.

“We’re going to miss these seniors. We have a big freshman and sophomore group that are about ready to do big things, so I’m excited to see what we bring next season.”

The Leopards, who were held scoreless for the first time this season, finished with seven shots on goal. The Titans finished with a 20-17 advantage at shots to the net. Both teams had six corner-kick chances.

