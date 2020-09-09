West Mifflin shortstop Lauren Yuhas makes D-1 commitment

Wednesday, September 9, 2020 | 4:22 PM

Metro Creative

Lauren Yuhas led West Mifflin in just about every offensive category in 2019.

She likely would have done the same in 2020, but the spring softball season was canceled because of the virus outbreak and she could not play her senior season.

But the stoppage of play did not keep Yuhas from playing travel softball, and that is where she attracted the attention of Ohio University.

Yuhas, known for her power and quickness, announced recently she has verbally committed to the Bobcats.

“I am so thankful to have the opportunity to play D1 softball while getting a great education,” she posted on Twitter.

A standout shortstop who plays summer ball for the Ohio Outlaws-Hoffner, she hit .491 with 27 hits, 24 runs, 11 RBIs and nine doubles during her junior season at West Mifflin.

She had a five-RBI game against Ringgold and went 5 for 5 when the Titans played Avonworth.

She led the Titans (13-8) to the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs but they lost in the first round to Indiana.

Yuhas, who also plays basketball for West Mifflin, will join a number of travel teammates at the Divison I level.

Among her teammates were Ligonier Valley’s Jane Garver (Robert Morris), Southmoreland’s Faith Miller (Robert Morris) and Jessica Matheny (Robert Morris), Hempfield’s Emma Hoffner (Ohio) and Ashley Orischak (St. Francis, Pa.), Latrobe’s Jordan Tallman (Georgetown), Allison Lowery of Laurel Highlands (Robert Morris), Cassie Carlson of Baldwin (Youngstown State), Madison Hershberger of Albert Gallatin (Kent State) and Yasmine Logan of Penn Hills (Ohio).

Another one, Annalia Paoli of Albert Gallatin, first committed to Pitt before switching to Ohio. That means Paoli, Yuhas and Hoffner will regroup at Ohio.

Congratulations to our starting shortstop Lauren Yuhas on her softball commitment to D1 Ohio Univeristy!!!

Way to go Lo!!!???????????? pic.twitter.com/QN7MtUeJJY — TITANS SOFTBALL (@WMTitanSoftball) September 3, 2020

Here’s one of my hits from this past weekend ! #dinger ???? also love my teammates 🙂 pic.twitter.com/pCNPUt7K7m — lauren yuhas (@laurenyuhas1) July 22, 2020

