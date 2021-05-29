West Mifflin’s Dontae Lewis celebrates 300-meter hurdles title on future college track

Saturday, May 29, 2021 | 7:11 PM

Chris Harlan | Tribune-Review West Mifflin’s Dontae Lewis won the 300 hurdles at the PIAA Class AAA championships May 29, 2021, at Shippensburg University.

SHIPPENSBURG — While his competitors endured the cold rain and wind at Seth Grove Stadium, West Mifflin hurdler Dontae Lewis found a way to escape.

At least he did for awhile between races.

“I kind of sat in my coach’s car all day with the heat all the way up,” Lewis said, “and wasted a lot of gas to make sure I didn’t injury myself, because it’s freezing.”

When time came to run, Lewis did more than idle. The senior won the 300-meter hurdles, took second in the 110 hurdles and posted personal bests in both Saturday at the PIAA Class AAA track and field championship.

“This is the coldest I’ve ever run in,” he said.

Yet, Lewis won the 300 hurdles in 38.32 seconds, or nearly one-tenth faster than Danville senior Brandon Zimmerman, despite clipping the second-to-last hurdle.

And in the 110 finals, Lewis finished in 14.26 seconds but was beaten by Williamsport senior Allen Taylor, who crossed the finish line in 14.15 seconds.

Lewis, a Shippensburg recruit, was running on his future home track.

In his mind, the performance made amends for two years ago, when he failed to reach the 300-meter finals after bumping legs with another hurdler.

“As a sophomore, I kind of choked,” he said. “It was really my fault, it was the person next to me. But I knew today, I was not going to lose on this track again.”

