West Mifflin’s Parrish Parker commits to Robert Morris

By: Chris Harlan

Sunday, January 20, 2019 | 8:57 PM

Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review, West Mifflin's Parrish Parker fights off West Mifflin defenders when West Mifflin hosted Belle Vernon, Friday, Oct. 12, 2017.

West Mifflin’s Parrish Parker committed Sunday to Robert Morris, bringing the senior’s extended recruiting process to an end.

The standout defensive back initially committed to Howard in August before Bison coach Mike London left for William & Mary in November. Parker decommitted and started his recruitment process over.

In a tweet Sunday, Parker thanked “family, friends and coaches for supporting me through the whole stressful process.”

Parker (5-10, 180) played running back, cornerback and safety for West Mifflin. He’d also listed offers from Duquesne, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Liberty and St. Francis, Pa.

Blessed to receive an offer from Robert Morris University !! #ColonialCulture19 pic.twitter.com/9KNQAek8md — Parrish Parker (@Gifted_VII) May 10, 2018

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.