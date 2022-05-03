West Newton Avenue of Flags seeks volunteers to honor veterans

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 | 1:49 PM

Tribune-Review The Avenue of Flags at West Newton Cemetery in 2019. The Avenue of Flags at West Newton Cemetery in 2019.

Volunteers are needed beginning at 9 a.m. May 14 to raise the West Newton Avenue of Flags at West Newton Cemetery, 210 Vernon Drive, for the Memorial Day holiday.

In its 28th year, the Avenue of Flags features more than 350 full-sized flags, each given by a family member in honor of one or more local veterans who have passed away.

Members of the West Newton VFW Post No. 7812 and West Newton Moose No. 31 will be among the volunteers raising the 10-foot flag poles, attaching plaques and unfolding flags that line the roads of the cemetery.

Doughnuts are provided in the morning and pizza is served in the afternoon. Some tools will be provided, but volunteers should consider bringing a screwdriver, adjustable pliers and adjustable wrench to attach the memorial plaques.

The flags are on display through Memorial Day until June 4, when volunteers take them down.

For more information, visit facebook.com/wnaveofflags.