West Point Little League, Penn-Trafford Junior Legion teams post state wins

By:

Saturday, July 29, 2023 | 9:00 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review

West Point’s 11-year-old girls softball team and the Penn-Trafford Junior Legion baseball team were victorious Saturday in state tournament action.

West Point used a 15-run first inning to defeat Lower Merion, 17-0, in the Pennsylvania Little League 11U tournament at Wellsboro.

Penn-Trafford scored five runs in the seventh inning to put away Black Mountain, 7-0, in the Pennsylvania Junior Legion tournament in Berwick.

West Point advances to the semifinals at 5 p.m. Monday against Williamsport, which defeated Wellsboro, 16-1. West Point is seeking its 38th state title.

Sophia Porreca pitched a three-inning no-hitter, striking out seven and walking one.

Peyton Reamer had two triples and three RBIs, and Camryn Ecker had two hits and two RBIs. Jocelyn Luft had two doubles.

It was West Point’s second victory in the tournament. It defeated Cambridge/Conneaut Lake/French Creek Valley-Saegertown, 4-1, to open the tournament.

Jordan White recorded four singles and drove in three RBIs to lead Penn-Trafford.

Winning pitcher Zach Feldman allowed one hit and no runs over 5 2/3 innings. He struck out four and walked none. He helped his own cause with an RBI hit in a five-run seventh inning.

Penn-Trafford took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI double by Ethan Septak, who had two doubles.

Ben Grabowski had a triple, and leadoff hitter Logan Matrisch walked three times.

Penn-Trafford out-hit Back Mountain, 10-3.

Bryce Ruby and Braden Kane pitched in relief for Penn-Trafford.

In other action, Monroeville pounded Lower Macungie, 14-5.

Penn-Trafford faces the winner of the Saegertown/Berwick game at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Penn-Trafford won the 2021 state title.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .