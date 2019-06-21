West Virginia offers Belle Vernon kicker Cameron Guess

By: Bill Beckner Jr.

Friday, June 21, 2019 | 3:14 PM

Once rated the No. 1 punter in the nation by Kohl’s Kicking Camps, Cameron Guess of Belle Vernon anticipated scholarship offers to trickle in during the summer of his senior season.

Colleges, high-level ones, are not letting him down.

A FBS Power-5 offer crossed his path — or maybe it was a country road — Friday when West Virginia offered the strong-legged incoming senior.

Guess now has three Division I offers. Last month, he was offered by Kent State, which joined another Mid-American Conference and FCS school, Toledo, with strong interest in him.

Current Kohl’s rankings have Guess rated as the No. 6 punter in the country in the Class of 2020, and he is No. 38 as a kicker.

Last season, Guess made 56 of 57 extra points and sent 45 of 72 kickoffs into the end zone to force opponents to start from their own 20.

Everyone checkout my recent punts at the Kohl’s Underclassman Challenge! Much appreciated! https://t.co/EZITdjzKKd via @YouTube — Cameron Guess (@Camguess11) February 25, 2019

All about consistency. Work when others are sleeping. 👀😤🤫 @KohlsKicking pic.twitter.com/fYjk9rdtln — Cameron Guess (@Camguess11) April 2, 2019

Belle Vernon, coincidentally, is taking part in a lineman camp at West Virginia.

