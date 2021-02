Western Pa. football players in 2021 recruiting class headed to Division I, II programs

By:

Wednesday, February 3, 2021 | 4:43 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Sam Neill (3) celebrates his second quarter interception with Jeremiah Hasley next to Upper St. Clair’s Aidan Besselman during their game Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Upper St. Clair.

Here’s a look at where Western Pennsylvania senior football players signed to play at the Division I and II levels during the early-signing period in December and Wednesday.

Class of 2021

Division I FBS

Name, high school, pos., college

Evan Azzara, Plum, OL, Miami (Ohio)*

Derrick Davis, Gateway, S, LSU*

Khalil Dinkins, North Allegheny, TE, Penn State*

Elliot Donald, Central Catholic, DT, Pitt*

Trevor Faulkner, Avonworth, TE/DE, Air Force**

Dorian Ford, Baldwin, DT, Pitt*

Aaron Gunn, Union, DL, Louisville*

Stephon Hall, Central Valley, DB, Pitt*

Harrison Hayes, Pine-Richland, OL, Liberty*

Nathan Hoke, North Allegheny, LB, BYU*

Corban Hondru, Peters Township, LB, Miami (Ohio)*

Josh Hough, Beaver Falls, RB, Syracuse*

Miguel Jackson, Pine-Richland, DE, Charlotte*

Nahki Johnson, West Mifflin, DE, Pitt*

Colin Lyons, McKeesport, OL, Akron*

Connor McMahon, Canon-McMillan, OL/DL, Navy**

Donovan McMillon, Peters Township, S, Florida*

Luke Miller, Pine-Richland, LB, Kent State*

Ryan O’Hair, South Fayette, OL, Miami (Ohio)*

Andre Porter, Washington, DL, Maryland*

Noel Roach III, Penn Hills, DB, Akron*

Myles Walker, Central Valley, WR, Akron*

Chase Whatton, Elizabeth Forward, DE, Bowling Green*

*Signed during early-signing period

**Signed certificate of intent for service academies

Division I FCS

Joey Audia, South Fayette, WR, Butler*

Ethan Carr, Penn-Trafford, ATH, Villanova*

Jack Dilts, Kiski Area, DL, Duquesne*

Antonio Epps, South Allegheny, DB, Duquesne*

Anthony Giansante, Norwin, OL, Western Carolina

Diontae Givens, Sto-Rox, LB, Duquesne*

Jayson Jenkins, Gateway, K, Robert Morris

Connor Lavelle, Baldwin, S, Lehigh*

Evan Lewis, Elizabeth Forward, DB, Butler*

Cameron McLaurin, Montour, OL, Duquesne

Charlie Mill, Pine-Richland, WR Elon

Sam Neill, Pine-Richland, DB, Duquesne

Paul Newton, West Allegheny, LB, Robert Morris*

Kaelan Piscar, Jeannette, LB, St. Francis

James Sanders, Jeannette, DB, St. Francis (Pa.)*

Caden Schweiger, Pine-Richland, DB, Furman

Shane Thrift, Gateway, DB, Delaware*

Da’Metrius Weatherspoon, Clairton, OL, Howard*

Preston Zandier, Thomas Jefferson, LB, Youngstown State*

*Signed during early-signing period

Division I Ivy League commitments

Luke Banbury, Upper St. Clair, RB/LB, Cornell

Ameer Dudley, Central Valley, QB, Harvard

Max Matolcsy, Plum, TE/LB, Penn

David Pantelis, Upper St. Clair, WR, Yale

Charley Rossi, South Fayette, WR, Princeton

Division II

Bluefield State (W.Va.)

Diego Bledsoe, Gateway, DE

Eshawn Carter, Woodland Hills, DB

Kiyon Delts, East Allegheny, DB

Jshawn Schofield, West Mifflin, DT

Gavin Yarbough, Woodland Hills, DB

Cal (Pa.)

Jaylan Cox, New Castle, LB

Ian Hansen, Thomas Jefferson, WR

Sean Knights, Hempfield, OL

Josh Miller, Seneca Valley, LB

Clarion

Austin Caudill, Yough, OL

Percise Colon, North Allegheny, RB

Shane Kemper, Burgettstown, DB

Connor Lyczek, Seneca Valley, DB

Ethan Marker, North Hills, QB

Mark Mizerak Jr., Greensburg C.C., OL

Clayton Rosensteel, Ringgold, K/P

Jimmy Royal, Seneca Valley, DL

Edinboro

Toby Cline, Jeannette, S

Gage Galuska, Hampton, S

Shileak Livingston, Beaver Falls, RB

DJ Loveland, Highlands, WR

Reed Martin, Plum, ATH/K/P

Mitch Miles, Laurel, OL

Nico Mrvos, Elizabeth Forward, WR

Dontae Sanders, Clairton, RB

CJ Waldier, Yough, ATH

Fairmont State (W.Va.)

Anthony Evans, Belle Vernon, OL

Tanner Krevokuch, Norwin, TE

Donovan O’Malley, Chartiers Valley, LB

Gannon

Kyle Sullivan, Serra Catholic, OL

IUP

Darius Bruce, Westinghouse, DB

Terrance Glenn, McKeesport, RB

Colton Lowman, Plum, OL

Vinny Sirianni, Peters Township, RB

Mercyhurst

Blaze Grabowsky, McKeesport, LB

Devontae Hampton, McKeesport, DB

Alex Hardinger, Bethel Park, OL

Josh Humphries, North Allegheny, DB

Jonas King, Mt. Pleasant, LB

Millersville

Mitchell Curran, Seneca Valley, LB

Claude Vangelus, Penn Hills, OL

Notre Dame College (Ohio)

Ky’Ron Craggette, Uniontown, RB

Jaiden Hill, Montour, DB

Michael Peyton, Peters Township, LB

Asaad Robinson, McKeesport, WR

Wahkeem Roman, Highlands, OL

Jacques Taylor, Gateway, DT

Seton Hill

Pete Billey, Mt. Pleasant, FB

Luke Hauger, Mt. Pleasant, K

Justin Labrie, Montour, DE

Paul Newill, Hempfield, OL

Aaren Putt, Greensburg Salem, WR

Tanner Queen, Norwin, S

Ryan Thomas, Greensburg Salem, TE

Shippensburg

Eric Benson, Central Catholic, WR

Slippery Rock

Connor Chrisman, Norwin, WR

Eli Podgorski, South Park, OL

Reis Watkins, Shenango, LB

Walsh (Ohio)

Isaiah Jackson, North Catholic, DB

Wheeling (W.Va.)

Romello Sanford, Chartiers Valley, DE

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.