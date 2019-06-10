Western Pa. representative readies legislation to separate private, public school playoffs

By: Chris Harlan

Monday, June 10, 2019 | 2:37 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars Area is reflected in their runner-up trophy after their game against Neumann-Goretti during the PIAA Class AAA boys basketball championship on Friday, March 18, 2016 at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. Neumann-Goretti won 99-66.

A state representative from Western Pennsylvania plans to unveil legislation Tuesday that would create separate playoff brackets for public and nonpublic schools.

According to an announcement from state Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Beaver/Butler/Lawrence), he will be joined in Harrisburg by both public school advocates and the executive director of the Pennsylvania Catholic Conference for a 10 a.m. press conference for the Parity in Interscholastic Athletics Act. The legislation comes “following months of negotiations with stakeholders,” Bernstine’s office says in the release.

The event will be live streamed at RepBernstine.com.

Bernstine has worked closely in recent months with a public school advocacy group led by Millcreek Township superintendent Bill Hall and Laurel superintendent Leonard Rich. The group – named the Pennsylvania Athletic Equity Committee – has argued that nonboundary schools (private, parochial and charter) have a competitive advantage over traditional public schools.

The group has urged the PIAA to split public and private schools into separate tournaments, but PIAA executive director Bob Lombardi has insisted that current state law prohibits a split.

