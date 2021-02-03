Western Pa.’s top 10 football prospects for the Class of 2022

Wednesday, February 3, 2021 | 8:36 PM

The WPIAL and Pittsburgh City League saw almost a dozen football recruits from their 2021 class sign with Power 5 schools this winter. The 2022 class will need some help in the coming months to match that number.

It could happen, but for now, only four Western Pennsylvania prospects have that option. Perry’s Tyreese Fearbry, Gateway’s Patrick Body, Central Valley’s Sean FitzSimmons and Central Catholic’s Donovan Hinish top of a list of recruits who will be signing somewhere next winter.

Here’s a look at 10 juniors who already hold Division I FBS or FCS offers.

1. Tyreese Fearbry

Perry

6-5, 205, defensive end

Fearbry is one of the hottest recruits in years from the Pittsburgh City League. Rivals ranked him as a four-star prospect. He earned his first scholarship offer Oct. 9 from West Virginia and has added nearly a dozen since. His latest came this week from Boston College. His list has grown to include Pitt and Penn State, along with Arizona State, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Michigan State, Syracuse and others. Fearbry already announced an invitation to the 2022 Under Armor All-American Game.

2. Patrick Body

Gateway

6-2, 175, defensive back

Gators senior Derrick Davis is headed to LSU, but the Gators will have a Division I recruit returning in the secondary next fall. Body received his first Power 5 offers from Pitt in September, but he since has added West Virginia and Rutgers to a list that also includes Akron, Army, Ball State, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Kent State, Liberty, Old Dominion, Temple, Toledo and UMass. Rivals ranked him as a three-star recruit. His father, Patrick Sr., was a City League standout at Schenley and earned all-conference honors as a college defensive back at Toledo.

3. Sean FitzSimmons

Central Valley

6-3, 270, defensive line

FitzSimmons earned attention as a sophomore when the lineman helped Central Valley reach the state finals. The Warriors went back to Hershey this past fall with FitzSimmons making a team-high 112 tackles. He already holds more than a dozen Division I offers, including Pitt. Also on his list are Air Force, Akron, Army, Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Duke, Kent State, Liberty, Miami (Ohio), Penn, Princeton, Toledo and Wake Forest. Rivals ranked him a three-star prospect.

4. Donovan Hinish

Central Catholic

6-2, 275, defensive line

Hinish’s brother, Kurt, was a standout defensive tackle at Central Catholic and a starter at Notre Dame who could hear his name called this spring at the NFL Draft. Now, the younger brother is starting to make a name for himself as well. Donovan was a force up front for a Central Catholic team that won the WPIAL Class 6A title. His recruiting stock has risen in recent months since drawing his first offer Nov. 22 from Pitt. Bowling Green, Central Florida, Kent State and Toledo also offered. Rivals ranks him as a three-star prospect.

5. Brandon Lawhorn Moore

Kiski Area

6-5, 295, offensive line

Nicknamed “Beef” since sixth grade, Lawhorn Moore’s size has college recruiters interested. The tackle already has offers from Bowling Green, Buffalo, Kent State, Miami (Ohio) and Toledo. He is unranked by Rivals and 247Sports, but that likely will change.

6. Deontae Williams

Woodland Hills

5-11, 180, athlete

Williams plays quarterback and defensive back for Woodland Hills, but his college future likely resides at safety or slot receiver. He already lists Mid-American offers from Akron, Kent State and Toledo.

7. Pharoh Fisher

Serra Catholic

6-0, 180, defensive back

The cornerback remains somewhat under the radar in the WPIAL. He switched schools before last season, moving from Imani Christian to Serra Catholic. His first offer came Jan. 19 from Bowling Green.

8. Cade Yacamelli

Penn-Trafford

6-0, 195, defensive back

Navy came calling Monday with his first FBS offer. He already holds an FCS offer from Harvard. He does a little bit of everything for the Warriors.

9. Jeremiah Hasley

Pine-Richland

6-3, 210, linebacker

The Rams have produced a number of Division I linebackers in recent years. Hasley is next in line. He was credited with 11 tackles at the state finals. Columbia and Penn offered him.

10. Nico Pate

Peters Township

6-1, 205, linebacker

Former teammate Corban Hondru is headed to Miami (Ohio) to play linebacker. Now, the RedHawks are interested in Pate. He holds Division I offers from Penn and Miami (Ohio).

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

