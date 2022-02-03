Western Pa.’s Top 10 football prospects for the Class of 2023

Thursday, February 3, 2022 | 2:46 AM

Some of the nation’s top college football recruiters will visit Western Pennsylvania often in the coming months, because both the WPIAL and City League have an uncommitted four-star Rivals recruit in the 2023 class.

They’re now on the clock.

In all, there is a trio of four-star juniors in the area, but the third, Chartiers Valley’s Lamont Payne, already made a verbal commitment to Penn State. That star power is up from the senior class that signed this winter, which had only one four-star Rivals recruit: Perry’s Tyreese Fearbry.

Here’s a look at 10 juniors who’ll make their future plans official next winter.

1. Rodney Gallagher

Laurel Highlands

6-0, 170, athlete

Gallagher’s versatility could let him play receiver or cornerback in college. He handled quarterback duties for Laurel Highlands last fall and topped 1,300 yards passing and 1,100 yards rushing. The four-star prospect has around two dozen Division I offers including Notre Dame, Michigan, Cincinnati and Texas, along with Pitt, Penn State, West Virginia and others. He also received a handful of D1 basketball offers but announced in December that football is his future sport. Rivals rates him as the state’s No. 1 recruit in 2023 and ranks him as the 17th-best wide receiver nationally. His other football offers are from Maryland, Wisconsin, Arizona State, Ole Miss, N.C. State, Syracuse, Michigan State, Toledo, Virginia Tech, Houston, Iowa State, UConn, Nebraska and Minnesota.

Twitter: @Rodney_G3

Watch Rodney Gallagher highlights

2. Ta’Mere Robinson

Brashear

6-3, 220, outside linebacker

The Rivals four-star prospect needed surgery this fall for a torn ACL, but that knee injury hasn’t hurt his recruiting stock. Since Christmas, he’s added scholarship offers Miami (Fla.), Southern Cal, Nebraska and Kansas to an impressive list that includes nearly 30 schools. In November, Robinson announced a list of favorites with Pitt, Penn State, West Virginia, Cincinnati, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Tennessee, but recent additions could alter that outlook. He played wide receiver and defensive back for Brashear but could grow into a linebacker in college. Rivals ranks him as the 10th-best outside linebacker in the country and the 134th-best recruit overall. His other offers are from Boston College, UConn, Mississippi, Vanderbilt, Wisconsin, N.C. State, Maryland, Arkansas, Kentucky, Rutgers, Toledo and Syracuse.

Twitter: @TaMereRobinson3

Watch Ta’Mere Robinson highlights

3. Lamont Payne

Chartiers Valley

6-2, 175, cornerback

Payne cut his recruiting process short by committing to Penn State in September. A four-star recruit, Payne chose the Nittany Lions over offers from Pitt, West Virginia, Kent State, Rutgers, Syracuse and Virginia Tech. His combination of size and skill would let him play cornerback or safety in college. Rivals ranks him as the 29th-best cornerback in the country and the 213th-best prospect overall.

Twitter: @Lamontpayne18

Watch Lamont Payne highlights

4. Jordan Mayer

Thomas Jefferson

6-5, 235, defensive end

Mayer is the latest dominant defensive player to wear Thomas Jefferson colors. The Rivals three-star prospect already has eight Division I FBS options, including Power 5 offers from West Virginia, Boston College and Duke. His others are from Mid-American schools Akron, Bowling Green, Kent State, Miami (Ohio) and Toledo.

Twitter: @Jordanmayer33

Watch Jordan Mayer highlights

5. Kameron Cheatom

Brashear

6-3, 220, outside linebacker

The Pittsburgh City League has re-emerged as a destination for college recruiters in the past few years. Robinson is the big name, but Brashear has more than one Division I recruit. Cheatom lists offers from Akron, Miami (Ohio) and Toledo. Rivals ranks him as a three-star prospect.

Twitter: @KameronCheatom_

Watch Kameron Cheatom highlights

6. Peyton Faulkner

Avonworth

6-4, 225, defensive end

Faulkner is following after older brother Trevor as a Division I football recruit. Faulkner, who has the size needed to play on the edge, lists offers from Bowling Green and Austin Peay. His brother, a 2021 graduate, was an Air Force recruit.

Twitter: @Peyton4Faulkner

Watch Peyton Faulkner highlights

7. Dre Miller-Ross

Sto-Rox

6-0, 170, safety

Miller-Ross was a difference-maker in the secondary for the Vikings with 65 tackles, four forced fumbles and two interceptions. He has offers from Akron and Kent State, with his latest coming from the Zips just this week.

Twitter: @dreMross

Watch Dre Miller-Ross highlights

8. Dashawn Carter

South Allegheny

6-4, 220, defensive end

Consider Carter a prospect whose recruitment could take off at any time. He doesn’t yet list any Division I offers, but he’s tall and his highlights show an ability to be a disruptive edge rusher. He had 14 sacks last fall.

Twitter: @dashawncarter21

Watch Dashawn Carter highlights

9. Davoun Fuse

Washington

6-4, 190, athlete

Fuse earned all-conference honors as a dual-threat quarterback, passing for 11 touchdowns and rushing for 14 more. His size makes him an intriguing prospect, likely as a wide receiver or defensive back. He added his first D1 offer Jan. 28 from Toledo.

Twitter: @davoun_fuse

Watch Davoun Fuse highlights

10. Donovan Walker

Aliquippa

6-1, 165, safety

The Quips’ freshman and sophomore classes have major Division I talent, but don’t overlook some names in 2023. Walker, a key cog in a state championship defense, has offers from Eastern Michigan and Albany. He returned three of his eight interceptions for touchdowns.

Twitter: @DonovanWalkerr

Watch Donovan Walker highlights

