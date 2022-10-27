Westinghouse, Allderdice again set to meet for City League championship

Thursday, October 27, 2022 | 3:18 PM

For the fifth consecutive season, it’s Allderdice and Westinghouse meeting for the Pittsburgh City League title.

The Dragons and the Bulldogs have split the previous four title encounters and will square off at 4 p.m. Saturday at Cupples Stadium on the South Side.

Westinghouse (8-0, 4-0) is rated third in this week’s Trib HSSN Class 2A state ratings while Allderdice (3-1, 4-5) is prepped for the City schedule with games against North Allegheny, Altoona and Ohio powers Dover and Steubenville.

“A tough schedule prepares us for games like this,” Dragons coach Jerry Haslett said. “We played in front of 7,000 fans in Altoona, saw a fast team in Dover, and Steubenville has just an awesome program.”

Westinghouse also ramped up its non-City card, defeating Clairton, Class 6A Butler and perennial state title contender Steelton-Highspire.

“We knew we had a talented group, and we wanted to challenge them,” Bulldogs coach Donta Green said.

Westinghouse will be seeking its 38th City football crown and third in Green’s four seasons. Allderdice is looking for title No. 5 — its fourth in the past six seasons. The Dragons are in the finals for the ninth time in 12 seasons.

In the semifinals last week, Allderdice held University Prep to minus-9 rushing yards en route to a 14-6 victory.

Westinghouse defeated Allderdice, 38-7, back on Sept. 22, but that result won’t be an issue going into Saturday’s game.

“Jerry and his staff do an amazing job,” Green said. “This is going to be a big one. We have to make sure we execute our game plan. It’s always going to be a tough game.”

Said Haslett: “Last year we got up early (14-0 win) and if we do that, hopefully we can stay disciplined again. But we were down two scores against University Prep, we didn’t panic, and we came from behind (21-20 win).”

The Dragons are looking for a big game from quarterback Azerick Jetter, along with running backs Terrell James and Cornell Weems. Blocking will be provided by Keyshawn Warren and Naequan Carrington. Mario Watkins has played well at middle linebacker, likewise defensive backs Cordae Weems and Hausan Marshall.

Hazlett is particularly pleased with the comeback of outside linebacker Naeron Smith. The senior missed nearly all of last season with a knee injury.

“You can just tell he’s got that extra jump in his step,” the veteran coach said. “He’s a complete and total leader, and he’s back to full speed.”

Westinghouse quarterback Keyshawn Morsillo is among the best at his position in southwestern Pennsylvania. Fellow senior Sincere Smith is a receiving target for Morsillo.

The Bulldogs’ defense has been outstanding, yielding an average of only 7.9 points per game. The unit is led by senior defensive back Kahlil Taylor and linebacker Roderick Jeter.

Taylor is also a quality returner of kickoffs and punts.

In the 45-6 semifinal win over Perry last week, Morsillo threw touchdown passes to Taylor and Smith. Michael Richardson scored on an 8-yard fumble return.

While both teams have a goal of holding up the City trophy after the game, both will enter the PIAA playoffs representing District 8.

Class 6A Allderdice will play McDowell of District 10 in a preliminary round game while Class 2A Westinghouse will battle the champion from District 5.

