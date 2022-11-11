Westinghouse blows by Berlin Brothersvalley to claim region title

Thursday, November 10, 2022 | 10:41 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Westinghouse quarterback Keyshawn Marsillo runs by Berlin Brothersvalley’s Landon Uldersch (1) and Cody Kimmel (11) for a touchdown in the District 5-8 championship game Thursday in Somerset. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Westinghouse’s Roberick Jeter runs behind Kyshawn Robinson (5) for yardage in the District 5-8 championship game Thursday in Somerset. Previous Next

SOMERSET – The District 5-8 Class 2A Championship game was moved up a day to avoid the remnants and stormy weather of Hurricane Nicole.

But the storm that blew through Somerset County on Thursday was created by the Pittsburgh City League champions Westinghouse.

The Bulldogs (11-0) used their speed to blow by Berlin Brothersvalley, 59-7. The Mountaineers entered the game outscoring their opponents, 462-39.

From the start, it was obvious Berlin Brothersvalley (10-1) hadn’t faced a team the caliber of Westinghouse, which is ranked No. 2 in the state.

The first time the Bulldogs touched the football, they marched 95 yards for a touchdown with Kahlil Taylor capping off the drive with a 4-yard run and a 6-0 lead.

“We had a good week of practice and we were prepared for them,” Westinghouse coach Donta Green said. “We made the PIAAs last year and lost to Farrell. That left a bad taste in our mouths, and we’ve worked hard to get back. We wouldn’t be where we are without that loss.”

The win puts Westinghouse back in the state playoffs. It will face the District 9 champion next weekend.

The second score was set up by Deshaun Blackwell 50-yard interception return. Senior quarterback Keyshawn Morsillo capped the short drive with a 3-yard score. He hit Sincere Smith with a two-point conversion for a 14-0 lead.

Berlin Brothersvalley put together a drive to the Westinghouse 22, but quarterback Pace Prosser fumbled the ball and Taymir O’Neal scooped it up and raced 76 yards for a 21-0 lead.

Morsillo was 13 for 15 for 340 yards and three touchdowns. He and Taylor added their second touchdown runs of the first half to push the lead to 34-0.

“Our offensive coordinator (James Coward) does a great job getting everyone involved,” Green said. “We have a lot of offensive weapons, which makes us hard to defend.”

Berlin Brothersvalley, with aid of a controversial pass completion, was able to get on the scoreboard late in the second quarter when Prosser tossed a 23-yard touchdown pass to Will Latuch.

The Bulldogs blitzed the Mountaineers for four scores in the third quarter, three coming on touchdown passes to Jones (49 and 32 yards) and O’Neal (58).

Kyshawn Robinson had a 39-yard touchdown run to cap the scoring.

The Mountaineers turned the ball over four times. Taylor’s interception in the third quarter set up Jones’ 32-yard score.

