Westinghouse DE Dayon Hayes announces Pitt offer

By: Chris Harlan

Sunday, February 3, 2019 | 2:00 AM

Westinghouse’s Dayon Hayes, a standout defensive end in the Pittsburgh City League, announced an offer Saturday from Pitt.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound junior thanked Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi on Twitter for an invitation to Pitt’s junior day and for a scholarship offer. Hayes also lists FBS offers from Ball State and Toledo.

The 2020 graduate would be Pitt’s latest City League recruit, following Brashear’s Therran Coleman, who’s a redshirt junior for the Panthers.

