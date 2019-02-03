Westinghouse DE Dayon Hayes announces Pitt offer
By: Chris Harlan
Sunday, February 3, 2019 | 2:00 AM
Westinghouse’s Dayon Hayes, a standout defensive end in the Pittsburgh City League, announced an offer Saturday from Pitt.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound junior thanked Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi on Twitter for an invitation to Pitt’s junior day and for a scholarship offer. Hayes also lists FBS offers from Ball State and Toledo.
The 2020 graduate would be Pitt’s latest City League recruit, following Brashear’s Therran Coleman, who’s a redshirt junior for the Panthers.
Thanks @CoachDuzzPittFB @robharley34 and @Pitt_FB for inviting me to their junior day and offering me a scholarship! #HailToPitt #HomeGrown @Rivals @210ths @XYD412 pic.twitter.com/VL2HZBQDPO
— DayonHayes (@HayesDayon) February 2, 2019
I am Blessed to receive an offer From BALL STATE university @CoachMckenzie95
@BallStateFB
@Rivals @RivalsFriedman @210ths @XYD412 pic.twitter.com/FF57WIN50t
— DayonHayes (@HayesDayon) January 26, 2019
I am Blessed to receive an offer from the Teldo rockets. Enjoyed my visit with the Toledo family !!!!!!@CoachCandle @RickyCicconeUT @bgeorge045 @Coach_LBJ_ @ToledoFB @RivalsFriedman pic.twitter.com/jcm2ZRABnv
— DayonHayes (@HayesDayon) January 13, 2019
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.
Tags: Westinghouse
