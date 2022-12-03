Westinghouse ends City League’s 25-year wait, tops Steel Valley to reach state finals

Friday, December 2, 2022 | 11:19 PM

No City League football team has reached the state finals in 25 years, but Westinghouse is headed there next week.

Senior running back Khalil Taylor ran for 157 yards and scored one of Westinghouse’s four rushing touchdowns, and the Bulldogs defense stifled WPIAL champion Steel Valley, 26-7, in a PIAA Class 2A semifinal at West Mifflin. The last time a City League team reached the state championship game was Perry in 1997.

In fact, no Pittsburgh public school had reached the state semifinals in the past 20 years, a slump that hinted the City League was in decline and maybe fading.

“We’re trying to change the narrative,” said senior quarterback Keyshawn Morsillo, who scored twice on 1-yard touchdown runs. “They think that the City League can’t compete with the WPIAL and other teams. The City League has some ball players. … I think we really proved that today.”

Westinghouse (15-0) will play five-time defending state champion Southern Columbia (12-3) in the PIAA final at 1 p.m. Dec. 9 at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg.

“It’s all about proving ourselves right,” Westinghouse coach Donta Green said. “Nobody outside of our locker room thought we were going to be here today when we started Aug. 18.”

Taylor led the Westinghouse offense with 19 carries. His 20-yard touchdown run capped a six-play, 98-yard drive in the third quarter that gave Westinghouse a 14-7 lead.

Morsillo scored his first 1-yard touchdown in the second quarter and added another in the fourth. Shaun Robinson also scored in the fourth on a 13-yard run.

Westinghouse turned the ball over five times, but the defense negated almost all of those mistakes.

Cruce Brookins scored the only touchdown for Steel Valley (12-1) on a 6-yard run early in the third quarter to lead 7-6. The touchdown came one play after Westinghouse fumbled a kickoff.

The City League hadn’t had a team reach the state finals since Perry was the PIAA Class 3A runner-up in 1997. But Westinghouse would rather compare itself with the 1989 Perry team that won the City League’s only state championship.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

