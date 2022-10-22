Westinghouse tops Perry to reach City League championship
Saturday, October 22, 2022 | 12:44 AM
Keyshawn Morsillo threw two touchdown passes and Shaun Robinson and Kahlil Taylor each ran for two scores as No. 1 Westinghouse beat Perry, 45-6, in the City League semifinals Friday night at Cupples Stadium.
The Bulldogs (8-0) will take on second-seeded Allderdice (4-5) in the City championship at 4 p.m. Oct. 29, at Cupples Stadium.
It will be the third straight season the teams will meet for the City title.
