Westinghouse tops Perry to reach City League championship

Saturday, October 22, 2022 | 12:44 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Westinghouse quarterback Keyshawn Morsillo looks to pass against Allderdice during the first quarter on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Cupples Stadium on the South Side.

Keyshawn Morsillo threw two touchdown passes and Shaun Robinson and Kahlil Taylor each ran for two scores as No. 1 Westinghouse beat Perry, 45-6, in the City League semifinals Friday night at Cupples Stadium.

The Bulldogs (8-0) will take on second-seeded Allderdice (4-5) in the City championship at 4 p.m. Oct. 29, at Cupples Stadium.

It will be the third straight season the teams will meet for the City title.

