Westinghouse’s hopes of state championship dashed by Southern Columbia in Class 2A final

Friday, December 9, 2022 | 3:45 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Southern Columbia’s Braeden Wisloski eludes Westinghouse’s Troy Brown to score during the PIAA Class 2A state championship game on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Cumberland Valley High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Westinghouse quarterback Keyshawn Morsillo carries past Southern Columbia’s Dominic Fetterolf during the PIAA Class 2A state championship game on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Cumberland Valley High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Southern Columbia’s Braeden Wisloski catches a touchdown pass in front of Westinghouse’s Troy Brown during the PIAA Class 2A state championship game on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Cumberland Valley High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Westinghouse’s Kahlil Taylor carries past Southern Columbia’s Louden Murphy during the PIAA Class 2A state championship game on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Cumberland Valley High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Southern Columbia’s Braeden Wisloski carries through the Westinghouse defense during the PIAA Class 2A state championship game on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Cumberland Valley High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Westinghouse’s Davon Jones catches a touchdown pass in front of Southern Columbia’s Kyle Christman during the PIAA Class 2A state championship game on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Cumberland Valley High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Westinghouse’s Davon Jones scores past Southern Columbia’s Kyle Christman during the PIAA Class 2A state championship game on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Cumberland Valley High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Westinghouse’s Davon Jones celebrates his touchdown during the PIAA Class 2A state championship game against Southern Columbia on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Cumberland Valley High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Westinghouse’s Kahlil Taylor carries for a touchdown during the PIAA Class 2A state championship game against Southern Columbia on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Cumberland Valley High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Southern Columbia’s Braeden Wisloski fends off Westinghouse’s Deshaun Blackwell during the PIAA Class 2A state championship game on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Cumberland Valley High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Westinghouse head coach Donta Green stands on the field during the PIAA Class 2A state championship game against Southern Columbia on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Cumberland Valley High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Westinghouse senior Terrel Searcy (53) watches time wind down in the PIAA Class 2A state championship game against Southern Columbia on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Cumberland Valley High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Westinghouse head coach Donta Green shakes hands with Southern Columbia coaches after the PIAA Class 2A state championship game on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Cumberland Valley High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Westinghouse quarterback Keyshawn Morsillo (4) is consoled after the PIAA Class 2A state championship game against Southern Columbia on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Cumberland Valley High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Westinghouse head coach Donta Green talks with his team as time winds down in the PIAA Class 2A state championship game against Southern Columbia on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Cumberland Valley High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Westinghouse’s Keyshawn Morsillo and Sincere Smith accept the state runner-up trophy after the PIAA Class 2A state championship game against Southern Columbia on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Cumberland Valley High School. Previous Next

MECHANICSBURG — Westinghouse had its fairy tale ending spoiled by a team that’s played the role of villain in the state football championships for years.

Southern Columbia broke open a 1-point game with three fourth-quarter touchdowns Friday afternoon to win its sixth consecutive state championship, this time defeating Westinghouse, 37-22, in the PIAA Class 2A final at Cumberland Valley.

Westinghouse (15-1) was the first City League team to reach the state finals in 25 years and was trying to win just the second PIAA championship in league history.

Instead, the trophy will join a collection in Catawissa. This was the 13th state title overall for Southern Columbia (13-3), a District 4 powerhouse that has reached the PIAA finals 21 times in 29 years.

Yet entering the fourth quarter, Southern Columbia held only a 1-point lead. And with less than 3 minutes left, that lead was only eight. But the Tigers put it away with the last of their three touchdowns in the fourth, a 9-yard run by Carter Madden with 2:04 left.

Westinghouse scored first on a 22-yard touchdown run by Khalil Taylor in the middle of the first quarter. The run capped a five-play 72-yard drive. The Bulldogs led 6-0 after the extra-point kick missed.

Southern Columbia took advantage of a short field in the second quarter to grab the lead. Westinghouse gambled on fourth-and-4 at its own 26-yard line and turned it over when Morsillo threw incomplete.

Westinghouse’s defense nearly made a goal-line stand, stopping Southern Columbia three times inside the 5, before the Tigers’ Tyler Arnold crossed the goal line on a quarterback keeper on fourth-and-goal from the 1.

Arnold, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior, was initially stuffed at the line but moved to his left and fell into the end zone. The extra-point kick gave Southern Columbia a 7-6 lead with 5 minutes until half.

Southern Columbia extended its lead late in the third quarter on a 38-yard touchdown run by Braeden Wisloski. Arnold added a 2-point run as the Tigers successfully gambled for a two-possession lead with less than 3 minutes left in the third.

Westinghouse trailed 15-6.

The Bulldogs pulled to within a point in the final minute of the third quarter. Taylor caught a screen pass from Morsillo on fourth-and-4, spun to evade a couple of tacklers and ran 54 yards for a touchdown. Davon Jones caught the 2-point pass, cutting Southern Columbia’s lead to 15-14.

Southern Columbia answered with consecutive fourth-quarter touchdowns.

The Tigers don’t throw often, but Wisloski caught a 61-yard touchdown on a deep throw less than 2 minutes into the fourth. They scored again when Louden Murphy ran 35 yards for a touchdown on the team’s next possession, giving Southern Columbia a 29-14 lead with 8:47 left.

Westinghouse tried to keep pace with a 53-yard touchdown catch by Davon Jones with 3 minutes left that pulled the Bulldogs within eight points.

This story will be updated.

