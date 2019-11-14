Westmoreland athletes ink with colleges on national signing day

Wednesday, November 13, 2019 | 7:53 PM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic’s Brenna Springer (3) and Freedom’s Renae Mohrbacher (11) chase down a loose ball during a WPIAL 1A semi-final October 28, 2019 at North Allegheny.

Brenna Springer and Nate Ward had a busy Wednesday.

The All-WPIAL seniors from Greensburg Central Catholic took part in national signing day as both inked letters of intent to play Division I soccer. Then, they played in state semifinal games at Peters Township.

While one chapter in their athletic lives neared its end, another began.

“It so amazing to finally sign,” Springer said. “I have been waiting for this day for a long time. It seems like such a long time ago that I committed.”

Springer signed with Akron, and Ward made his commitment to Indiana official.

“I knew it was going to be an exciting day,” said Ward, a high-scoring midfielder. “GCC’s boys have never made a trip to the state championship … the whole team couldn’t wait to get on the field — rain, snow or shine.”

A number of other local Division I commits signed Wednesday or will sign in the coming days.

Hempfield has a pair of senior volleyball signees in Will Kuhns, who is headed to Penn State, and Mekayla Dedo, who will play at Air Force.

“This is the culmination of everything I have dreamed of and worked for, from middle school through high school,” Dedo said.

Norwin senior soccer player Eva Frankovic pledged officially to Pitt, where the All-WPIAL selection hopes to make a fast impact as a defender.

Frankovic will enroll early, for the spring semester.

“I have yet to stop smiling,” Frankovic said. “I am so excited. It’s going to be a whole new world when I go in January.”

More local D-I signers included Penn-Trafford baseball players Bobby Lane and Anthony Sherwin (Cincinnati and Bucknell, respectively), and classmate Kylie Yacamelli, who will continue her gymnastics career at Bowling Green.

Hempfield softball player Ashley Orischak signed with St. Francis (Pa.).

Noelle Boyd of Franklin Regional signed with Akron lacrosse.

Softball players Faith Miller (Southmoreland) and Jane Garver (Ligonier Valley) signed with Robert Morris.

Bucknell is the official college destination of Norwin senior wrestler Kurtis Phipps.

Heather Gardner of Mt. Pleasant signed to swim at Liberty.

