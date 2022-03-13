Westmoreland Athletes of the Week for March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 | 8:36 PM

Olivia Cernuto

School: Southmoreland

Sport: Basketball

Year: Junior

Claim to fame: Cernuto recorded a double-double (18 points, 12 rebounds) to lead Southmoreland (19-5) to a 45-39 win over Tyrone in the opening round of the PIAA Class 4A playoffs on Mar. 9.

“I was happy to see our confidence back. Our team effort really came through in that game,” Cernuto said.

Cernuto followed with 14 points in a 72-52 loss to Blackhawk in the second round of the state playoffs.

How big was that opening round win after the WPIAL semifinal loss to Knoch?

It was meaningful. It proved we have a chance and the extra go in us. We didn’t want the season to be over right then.

What do you think the team learned from the loss to a tough Blackhawk team?

They’re a great team. We had hands in their shots. We couldn’t match their threes with our twos. They’re a great team and they proved it.

What would you like to work on during the offseason as you get ready for the next basketball season?

We need to improve on our ball handling and shooting. Over the summer, I need to work on getting stronger with the ball and fundamentals.

What was your favorite moment of this season and why?

It was a really fun team. Before practices, we would have team bonding games. We would play games like charades or heads up. It was so nice to have a close team. To have those memories with the bus rides and joking around would be the best memories.

What’s your favorite thing to do after a sporting event and why?

I normally just come home and get a shower. Depending on the time and how hungry I am, I get something to eat and go straight to bed.

Ty Shigo

School: Norwin

Sport: Hockey

Year: Senior

Claim to fame: Shigo, who led the team with 38 points (17 goals and 21 assists) during the regular season, scored a goal to lead No. 4 Norwin (15-4) to a 3-2 victory over Westmont Hilltop in the PIHL Class A Penguins Cup playoffs March 10. Norwin will meet No. 1 Fox Chapel in the semifinals Wednesday. Norwin dealt Fox Chapel its only loss of the regular season, 6-5 in overtime Feb. 24.

“We’re playing really well. Our goal is to win the Pens Cup. They (Westmont Hilltop) are a really good team with a really good goalie,” Shigo said.

What are your plans for next year and why?

I want to become a carpenter. I don’t think I will be going to college. My cousin was a carpenter, and I enjoy building things like that. I’m not interested in going to college. I just want to go right into something.

What will the team need to do to upset Fox Chapel to keep your Penguins Cup dreams alive?

We need to watch their top guys. They have three top guys that carry their team. If we control them, we will do better than last time.

How much can you take from your earlier matchup?

I think they went into the game thinking it was going to be an easy win. We used it as fire power for us. It was their senior night as well. This time around, they are going to want to really beat us since we ruined their perfect season. They want to beat us for pride.

How would you best describe your game?

My game is super defensive. I like to play defense first. As a center, I like to win faceoffs. I like scoring goals, but I think defense comes first and then offense.

Who’s your favorite hockey player and why?

Nathan MacKinnon because I try to play like him. He’s a very fast player, and he has a great shot. I’ve always thought he was a great player and I try to be like him.