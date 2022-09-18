Westmoreland athletes of the week: Greensburg Central Catholic’s Izzy Aigner, Hempfield’s Owen Dzurko
By: Bill Beckner Jr.
Saturday, September 17, 2022 | 7:56 PM
Previous
Next
Izzy Aigner
School: Greensburg Central Catholic
Sport: Golf
Year: Junior
Claim to fame: In nine rounds this season, Aigner is averaging 35 strokes for Greensburg Central Catholic.
She shot 35 on Friday as GCC avenged a loss to Mt. Pleasant with a 184-195 win at home.
What has it been like playing for a dynasty program (seven straight WPIAL titles)?
It’s been truly amazing playing the last two years with a dedicated team. Winning WPIALs isn’t something everyone can experience. I was honored with the opportunity.
What is your pre-shot routine?
First I laser how far I am away, choose my club, take two practice swings, relax, take a deep breath to let my mind clear, line up and fire away.
Who is your favorite pro athlete?
Nelly Korda, and her sister, Jessica. I think they are an outstanding team together. They are always fun to watch play.
What other sport are you quietly good at?
I wouldn’t say I am great at it, but I do play lacrosse for the school.
Owen Dzurko
School: Hempfield
Sport: Golf
Class: Senior
Claim to fame: Dzurko shot a 3-under 32 at Greensburg Country Club, a school record at the course, and helped Hempfield defeat Penn-Trafford, 190-213, in the Section 2 (3A) match.
He began his round with a chip-in eagle on No. 1.
What are your goals for the season?
I want to qualify for individuals and go as far as I can. I want to win our last match to qualify for the playoffs and keep getting better at golf.
What golf course would you love to play that you haven’t?
Laurel Valley is the course I’d love to play. Everyone knows the history, and I’d love to get a chance to play there.
Who is your favorite golfer?
Tiger Woods because he’s won so many things. He’s played incredible golf and done incredible things. I like watching him on TV.
What is your favorite club in your bag?
It is my hybrid. I know I can hit it anything and hit it anywhere. I’m confident with it in my hands.
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Greensburg C.C.