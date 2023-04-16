Westmoreland athletes of the week: Hempfield’s Carson Shuglie, Franklin Regional’s Monroe Law

Saturday, April 15, 2023 | 7:34 PM

Carson Shuglie

School: Hempfield

Class: Junior

Sport: Baseball

Claim to fame: In four games this week, Shuglie went 5 for 11 with four home runs, including two grand slams, six runs scored, a walk and 13 RBIs. His performance helped Hempfield win two three-game series, going 2-1 against Central Catholic and 3-0 against Baldwin. On April 10, he hit a two-run homer to tie the score against Baldwin, and three innings later his grand slam gave the Spartans the lead for good.

What are your feelings about your performance the past week?

It just felt pretty good. But it’s more about the team. Everyone has bought in, and we’re focused on winning as a team.

Have you ever had a week like this before?

Not in high school. The closest I can say is when I was playing for Maxwell in Rec League.

What was your mindset when you came to the plate?

I felt good in the box, and I’m seeing the ball well. I wasn’t looking for a home run. I just wanted to hit the ball hard and drive home runners. I just happened to hit it out.

Talk about the first home run against Baldwin.

We were down 2-0, and Gage Wheaton was on base. I hit the ball hard down the left-field line, and I was running hard to reach second base. I didn’t realize it cleared the fence until I saw the umpire’s signal. It felt good off the bat.

How about the grand slam later in the inning?

That was towards the scoreboard in the left center, and I got under it a little more. We were down 6-3 and, again, when I hit it all I was thinking was to get to second base. It’s been awhile since I hit two home runs in a game. I’m just trying to drive the ball.

How about your third home run against Baldwin on Thursday?

Gage was on base, and it felt good off the bat. The grand slam that I hit against Pittsburgh Central Catholic went to right center.

Have you always been a catcher?

No, I started out playing first base, but my travel coach Dean Minerva got me behind the plate in eighth grade and I went with it. It was always a position I wanted to try.

Who is your favorite baseball player?

I’ve always liked Bryce Harper.

Who is your favorite Pirates player?

There are so many, but you can’t go wrong with Andrew McCutchen. I’m glad he’s back.

Who is your favorite baseball team and least favorite team?

The Pirates. I don’t dislike any team.

What do you think about the new baseball rules and pitch clock?

I’m not a fan of the new rules. I feel it disrupts the flow of the game.

Do you have a favorite ride?

I’d like to get a black Honda Civic.

What type of music do you like?

I like rap. I listen to Drake.

What’s your go-to snack at home?

I like Rice Krispies Treats.

Where do you and your teammates head for a snack after a game or practice?

We got to Chipotle. I get a bowl with white rice, double chicken, mild salsa, guacamole and shredded cheese.

What’s the favorite meal your mom makes?

I like her homemade spaghetti.

Where does your family go on vacation?

We go to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Is there a place you’ve traveled to for baseball that you want to visit again?

I loved Atlanta. The weather was great, and I got to play a lot of baseball.

Is there a dream vacation spot?

I’d like to visit Italy and go to Aruba.

If could have lunch or dinner with anyone famous, who would it be and what would you talk about?

It would be Mike Trout, and we’d talk about hitting.

Monroe Law

School: Franklin Regional

Class: Freshman

Sport: Track and field

Claim to fame: The Panthers sprinter recently won the Track Most Valuable Player at the Lady Spartan Invitational by winning the 100- and 200-meter dashes. She recently broke her school’s 31-year old 100-meter record of 12.5 seconds, which was held by Bridget Leonard and Shawn Moody in 1992, by winning her first race of the season in 12.45. She’s closing in on the 200 record of 25.61 held by Kaitlyn Ruffing in 2012. She recently ran a 25.7. She also has some famous relatives. She will celebrate her 15th birthday this week.

Who are you related to?

My cousins are Ken Griffey and Ken Griffey Jr., and my uncle is Chuck Sanders, who played for the Steelers. I believe I have others, but I’ll have to talk to my dad (Dwight Law). He was a good athlete for Donora.

Talk about winning two titles at the Lady Spartan invitational.

It’s exciting. It was my first win at a big meet. I’m looking forward to a good season. I just have to continue to work hard.

How neat was it to break the school record so quickly?

It was exciting. I knew I had a shot at breaking the records because I’m fast. I believe if I continue to work I’ll break more. My coaches are planning to train me in the long jump.

Do you play other sports?

I play volleyball. I was a state champion gymnast from age 3 to 13, but I quit after I had knee surgery. I put a lot stress on my body.

What are your goals this season?

I want to continue to get better and make it to states. I want to focus on my high school season.

What is your favorite snack at home?

I like popcorn.

Where would you and your teammates go for a snack after a meet or practice?

Dairy Queen, especially on hot days.

What is your favorite meal your mom or dad makes?

I like my dad’s grilled chicken.

Do you have a dream ride you’d like to own?

I want a black Mercedes.

What type of music do you listen to?

I like rap and jazz.

Where does your family go on vacation?

We’ve been everywhere. I’ve been to Italy, Hawaii and Costa Rica.

Do you have a dream vacation spot?

I’d like to visit France.

If you could have lunch or dinner with anyone, who would it be and what would you talk about?

It would be Kendrick Lamar. He’s my favorite artist. We’d talk about the lyrics to his songs. He’s a genius.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

