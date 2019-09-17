Westmoreland Athletes of the Week: Latrobe’s Jarred Stein and Greensburg Central Catholic’s Corinn Brewer

By:

Tuesday, September 17, 2019 | 4:00 PM

Michael Love | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic’s Corinn Brewer competes at the Kiski Area Cross Country Invitational on Sept. 13, 2019, at Northmoreland Park. Submitted Latrobe’s Jarred Stein won the Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association Championship at Latrobe Elks Golf Club on Sept. 12, 2019. Previous Next

Jarred Stein

School: Latrobe

Sport: Golf

Year: Senior

Claim to fame: Stein shot a 75 to capture the Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association Championship at Latrobe Elks Golf Club on Sept. 12. Stein won a playoff over Wildcat teammate Darick Hrtyanski. The deciding hole was No. 6, the No. 1 handicap hole. Stein carded a par on the 398-yard par 4, and Hrtyanski had a bogey.

“It’s my first win in a while, so I was really excited,” Stein said.

What are your college plans for next year?

I’m undecided. I don’t know where I’m going right now. I want to go to a school that would work better for me. I need to decide if I want to stay at home or go away for school.

What does it mean to you to get the WCCA title during your senior year?

It was really special because I placed eighth last year. I put it on my goal list this year to place higher and maybe win it. It’s very special to achieve that goal.

How has your game improved this year?

I’m striking it a lot better. I’m hitting it better off the tee and making a lot less big numbers.

What made you get into golf?

My dad used to be the assistant golf pro at Laurel Valley Golf Club. I started to play to hockey when I was young and I stuck with that and then I started to play golf. He helped me transition into that. I’m now playing three sports.

Which sport (golf, hockey or lacrosse) do you like the most and why?

Hockey. I started to play that a lot earlier. I like the team aspect of it. I’ve made a lot of friends with it, but golf is right up there with it.

•

Corinn Brewer

School: Greensburg Central Catholic

Sport: Cross Country

Year: Sophomore

Claim to fame: Brewer ran a 19:35 to capture the win at the Kiski Area Invitational at Northmoreland Park on Sept. 13. North Catholic’s Alaina Hicks finished second with a time of 19:51.

“I came off of summer track, took a two-week break and I had one dual meet to use as a practice run for the Kiski Invite. I didn’t want to start out too fast. … I wanted to use my race to pass the other girls,” Brewer said.

What’s your focus for the cross country season after a busy summer?

I have a more strategized workout plan than last year. I think that will save my leg muscles for later in the season. I think I will have a stronger performance at WPIALs and I hope to place at states.

What did you learn after your freshman year in cross country?

I think I learned you have a 3.1-mile race and you don’t start out too fast. It’s more an endurance race and you can pass as the race goes on. Also, I learned I shouldn’t practice too hard. Sometimes when you practice at a lesser intensity, it will pay off with the long cross country season.

What was your favorite part of the summer?

Nationals in summer track. I think I performed the best there in most of my events. We decided to do AAU in North Carolina. I think that boosted my confidence going into my cross country season.

If you had the chance to meet anyone, who would it be and why?

Ann Gaffigan. She was the former American record holder in the 3000m steeplechase. I think she could give me pointers on the event.

What’s your favorite thing to do during your free time?

Draw and paint. I like to be creative. I think I’m pretty artistic. It’s something to take my mind off of running and school. I can put my creative mind on paper.

Tags: Greensburg C.C., Latrobe