Westmoreland athletes of the week: Ligonier Valley’s Haden Sierocky, Franklin Regional’s Toryn Fulton

By:

Saturday, April 1, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Bill Beckner Jr. | Tribune-Review Ligonier Valley senior Haden Sierocky Submitted Franklin Regional sophomore Toryn Fulton Previous Next

Haden Sierocky

School: Ligonier Valley

Class: Senior

Sport: Baseball

Claim to fame: The left-handed pitcher had a career game against Greensburg Central Catholic as he struck out 17 and allowed one hit in a 6-0 win. A three-sport standout, Sierocky is headed to Seton Hill to play baseball.

Sierocky was hitting .571 through two games with a double, triple and two RBIs.

What was the career game like for you?

I wanted to have a good first start, but I didn’t expect that. I was locked in and throwing strikes.

What pitches were working best that game?

I was throwing my curveball for strikes. I was working my curve and fastball to keep them off balance.

If you were a batter facing yourself that day, would you have been able to get a hit?

I hadn’t thought of it like that. I have a 12-6 drop, so it would have been tough. Plus, it’s lefty-lefty, so who knows?

What do you like most about playing in the WPIAL after Ligonier Valley moved over from District 6?

There are better athletes and better all-around competition.

What is your favorite of the three sports (baseball, football, basketball)?

Football and baseball, for sure.

Did you have college interest for football? If so, from which schools?

Yes, I did. Marietta, Washington & Jefferson, Saint Vincent and Seton Hill.

Who was your favorite Ligonier Valley athlete growing up?

There are a few. I would say Aaron Tutino, Colin Smith and Jackson Daugherty.

Who is your favorite pro athlete?

Kenny Pickett.

What was the best advice a coach gave you?

Play with everything you have and have fun. That was coach Josh Rearick.

What is your nickname?

“H-Rocky.”

What is your best pitch?

Curveball.

What do you think of the new pitch-clock in Major League Baseball?

It speeds the game up, but it’s not meant for the game. I pitch fast, so I don’t think it would bother me.

Toryn Fulton

School: Franklin Regional

Class: Sophomore

Sport: Softball

Claim to fame: Fulton turned a nonsection game at Plum into a home run derby. She went 6 for 6, blasted four home runs, drove in nine and scored seven times in a wild 28-19 win in eight innings.

“Toryn sure had a day,” Panthers coach Jim Armstrong said. “Toryn’s shots weren’t cheap, either.”

Fulton, a three-sport athlete, is the daughter of Penn Hills’ Billy Fulton, who played one season with the New York Yankees.

She was hitting .583 (2.000 slugging) with five homers and 12 RBIs through three games.

What was it like to go 6 for 6 and hit four homers in one game?

It definitely was not at all what I was expecting to do going into that game, but I couldn’t be happier with the results. It was a long battle, but every one of us contributed to the win against Plum.

Can you describe the performance in one word?

Relaxed.

How far do you think your farthest homer went at Plum?

Close to 230 feet.

Did you keep a souvenir ball from that game?

No.

You also were intentionally walked with the bases loaded in that game?

Yes, in the last inning, with bases loaded, along with Maddie Nguyen getting intentionally walked for the third time that night.

How many career home runs do you have now?

Very close to 40. I had 16 my freshman and sophomore years (JV/varsity) and 22 in my travel career.

What goes through your mind when the ball clears the fence, and you know it’s gone?

Nothing much, I just stay relaxed and try not to get ahead of myself.

Is Plum the smallest field you have played on?

Yes.

What is your career high for home runs in one day in travel ball?

Two.

What was the best part about the Florida trip to open the season?

Spending time with my teammates and getting closer to them. Along with one of our varsity games getting canceled because the field was too “dangerous” to play on. Although it is nothing compared to what we play on in PA.

How good do you think your section will be, with Armstrong, Latrobe, Penn-Trafford an others?

They are going to be good matchups, but it’s nothing we can’t compete against.

Who is your favorite pro athlete?

I really don’t have a favorite pro athlete. I watch more college sports.

Did they ever find your dad’s New York Yankees uniform that went missing years ago?

No.

Before every game I have to _______?

Drink an Arizona Green Tea.

Did you know the late Joe Purdue (the Franklin Regional football player who died)?

Yes, I am friends with his brother. Joe will always be a big part of Franklin Regional.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Franklin Regional, Ligonier Valley