Westmoreland athletes of the week: Southmoreland’s Maddie Moore, Norwin’s Adam Bilinsky

Saturday, February 11, 2023 | 8:31 PM

Maddie Moore

School: Southmoreland

Sport: Basketball

Class: Senior

Claim to fame: Moore poured in a career-high 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Scotties to a 62-53 victory over Ringgold to snap a 19-game losing streak.

She added 15 points in a 39-35 loss to Uniontown.

“Maddie played her best game of the season,” coach Amber Cernuto said. “She took control offensively and played well on the boards and on defense.”

Moore has been on some deep playoff runs the last few seasons but has played through a down year for the Scotties.

The 6-footer saw a role change this year as she played in the backcourt.

What was it like having such a big game on senior night?

It felt really great to win at home. We had a big crowd there, so it felt good to win.

Did the feeling that comes with winning come rushing back?

It definitely did. Winning is such a good feeling, and doing it at my last home game was really great.

How has the team remained upbeat through a tough season?

We’ve stayed positive with one another. We are all friends and enjoy being around each other.

What did losing Olivia Cernuto do to the team’s playmaking ability?

Not having Olivia is a big loss. She’s been our point guard the past three years, so not having her has been hard. Olivia is the kind of player that makes everyone else on the floor better.

What are your college plans?

I plan to attend either the United States Naval Academy or United States Air Force Academy and study engineering.

What will you remember most about this season?

I will definitely remember our win on senior night. We played really well as a team, in front of a great crowd and had a lot of fun.

Who is your favorite pro athlete?

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Who is going to win the Super Bowl and what will be the score?

The Eagles, by three.

What is your favorite streaming show?

“Stranger Things.”

Do you anyone from Southmoreland who actually has a Scottie dog?

No, I do not. I’ve never even seen a Scottie dog in real life.

Do you consider yourself a true post player?

I don’t consider myself a true post player because I can play at all spots on the floor, and I have predominantly played at the point guard position all season.

Who is going to win the WPIAL 4A championship?

Blackhawk is a tough team to beat. I can see them winning it all.

Who is the best player you have played against?

My older sister, Maggie, is probably the toughest player I’ve ever played against. Corinne Washington from Quaker Valley was really good, too.

Have you ever met a famous person?

Yes, Russ Grimm. Russ is a Super Bowl champion and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He is one of the best athletes to graduate from Southmoreland High School.

People would be surprised to know that I ______.

Was a competitive swimmer for 8 years.

Adam Bilinsky

School: Norwin

Sport: Basketball

Class: Senior

Claim to fame:Bilinsky scored 30 points as Norwin upset Mt. Lebanon on Tuesday, and then he scored 27 points in his team’s victory against rival Hempfield. The 6-foot-3 senior guard went over the 1,000-point mark in his career against Hempfield. He became the first Norwin player to surpass the 1,000-point mark since Matt Palo did it in 2011. His 1,000th point came on a dunk. He will attend Mercyhurst.

Why did you pick Mercyhurst?

I love the coaches and I like my future teammates. When I visited I knew it was the place I wanted to be. I love the campus, and I wanted to play for a program that could play for a national championship.

Other than basketball, what was the appeal?

I definitely what to earn my degree there, and after I’m done playing college basketball I’d like to play at the next level. I feel I could play overseas, and I know my coach will be able to work with me and provide me that opportunity.

What are your goals?

I wanted to win a section title, but I’ll settle for a WPIAL title. I feel Class 6A is wide open.

How big was the Mt. Lebanon win for you and the team?

It was huge. We really played well, and it was a good test. It boosted our confidence and showed us that we can beat anyone if we play well.

What is your favorite memory playing basketball?

I don’t know if I have one yet. Scoring 1,000 points is a highlight, but there is nothing like playing basketball with your friends.

Do you have any favorite NBA team or NBA player?

I’m more of a college basketball guy. I do like Charlotte because they are young. They are going to be good. I like watching Luca Doncic play.

What is your favorite college team?

I like watching Pitt. They are fun to watch, and they are having a great season.

When did you start playing basketball?

I think I was in kindergarten when I played basketball. I always had a ball in my hands playing with my brothers Matt and Tyler. Matt ended up running track and cross country at Duquesne. Ty is playing basketball at Pitt-Johnstown.

After a game or practice, where do you and your teammates head?

We go to Applebee’s. They have a great $14 appetizer. My friend Jacob Murray and I like to go to Taco Bell for a $5 meal.

Moe’s or Chipotle?

Chipotle because it’s closer to Norwin.

What’s your favorite meal that your dad makes?

My dad cooks a good steak.

What would you dream ride be?

My mom has a Jeep, and I would love to own a Jeep.

Do you have a dream vacation spot?

I’d like to go to the Bahamas. I love the Caribbean.

If you could have dinner with anyone, who would it be?

Kobe Bryant. I’d love to talk basketball with him.

Who is going to win the Super Bowl?

The Chiefs, for sure.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

