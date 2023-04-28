Franklin Regional freshman sprinter makes headlines with WCCA meet record

By:

Thursday, April 27, 2023 | 10:59 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Monroe Law sets a record to win the 100-meter dash during the WCCA meet Thursday. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Trey Huha celebrates as he brings it home for the win in the 400 meter relay during the WCCA meet Thursday. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Ashley Laukus wins the high jump during the WCCA meet Thursday. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Hannah Shaw clears a personal bes) to win the pole vault during the WCCA meet Thursday. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Elizabeth Tapper wins the discus during the WCCA meet Thursday. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Ligonier Valley’s John Javlunovsky places second in the high jump during the WCCA meet Thursday. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Peyton Murray wins the shot put during the WCCA meet Thursday. Previous Next

There was only one meet record set Thursday at the 100th Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association track and field championship at Latrobe, but there were a lot of good performances.

Franklin Regional freshman Monroe Law broke the meet, stadium and school records in winning the 100-meter dash in 12.28 seconds. The Franklin Regional mark she broke was her own.

She then won the 200 in 25.6, which set a school record in that event.

“I didn’t know I broke the record,” Law said. “I didn’t have a good block start. But I finished strong.

“It feels good, and I have to improve my starts. I struggle with that.”

Hempfield junior Peyton Murray had a great day. He recorded a personal record and took over the top spot in the state by winning the discus with a throw of 173 feet, 10 inches. It broke his PR by a foot and was ahead of Redbank Valley senior Cam Wagner’s throw of 173-3.

He followed that by winning the shot put with a PR throw of 55-0. Norwin’s Anthony Petrulo also had a PR in the shot of 50-3. He earned field MVP honors.

“I got lucky and hit a big throw in shot put,” Murray said. “But in discus I had a very consistent series, four or five over 170. This gives me goals to achieve more.”

Kiski Area junior Eliza Miller won the 1,600 with a time of 5:04.25 and also took gold in the 800. It gave her five county medals this season. She won the cross country title in October and two swimming titles in January. She earned track MVP.

“I was really excited to win those medals,” Miller said.

Hempfield senior Liz Tapper breezed to the shot put title with a heave of 44-1.5. The reigning PIAA and WPIAL Class 3A champion has the best throws in the state in the shot put and discus.

She also won the discus with throw of 157-6, her best of the season. She earned field MVP.

“I got better in shot, but I’m really happy with the discus,” Tapper said. “Things are starting to come together for me.”

Norwin ran away with the boys team title by winning eight events, including six individual titles. The Knights finished with 147 points.

The Knights to win included Isaiah Kline in the high jump by clearing 6-5, Ryan Schiller (110 hurdles, 15.44); Isaiah Francis (800, 3:03.07), Nick Puskar (pole vault, 14-8); Greg Mamie (triple jump, 41-7); and Trey Huha (200,22.98).

The Knights 3,200 relay team of Isaiah Francis, Theodore Ola, Luke Simpson and Hayden Douglas won with a time of 8:19.49, and the 400 relay team of Eliezer Nicolas, Carter Tobin, Collin Gunzburger and Huha won in a time of 44.21.

Hempfield senior Ben Blahovec won the javelin with a throw of 156-1, and Owen DeMatt won the 1,600 in 4:31.27. He edged Penn-Trafford’s Jake McGhee (4:31.84). DeMatt earned the track MVP.

The Kiski School’s Maskese Williams won the long jump with a leap of 20-3.5.

Greensburg Salem senior Cody Rubrecht won the 100 in a time of 11.13, edging Hempfield’s Caleb Prola (11.16). He defended his title.

The Golden Lions’ Aaron Tressler won his third consecutive 3,200 title. Greensburg Salem was the Class 2A team winner.

Greensburg Central Catholic junior James Brewer won the 300 hurdles in a time of 40.44. He placed second in the 110 hurdles. Brewer was the combined MVP.

Franklin Regional’s Nathan Collier won the 400 in a time of 52.23. The Panthers also won the 1,600 relay.

The girls title came down to the final race of the night, the 1,600 relay. Penn-Trafford won the race, Hempfield finished second and Norwin third.

The third-place finish gave Norwin the team title, edging Hempfield, 143-137. Greensburg Central Catholic was the Class 2A team winner.

Derry sophomore Sophia Mazzoni won the javelin with a throw of 135-4.

Norwin had five individual winners. They were Hannah Shaw in the pole vault with a personal record of 12-3, Ashley Laukus in the high jump clearing 5-3, Brandi Brozeski in the 100 hurdles in 15.95, edging Latrobe’s Brylee Bodnar (16.07), Rosemary Gaydos in the 3,200 in 11:40.93 and Nataiah Robertson in the long jump, leaping 17-0.75.

Franklin Regional senior Sierra Todero won the triple jump with a skip of 36-6.

Hempfield’s 3,200 relay team of Alicia Weimer, Grace Semow, Chesnee Smith and Cydney Blahovec won in a time of 9:42.23.

The Lady Spartans won the 400 relay race in 50.75. It was the team of Alexa Gray, Aylana Martin, Lindsay Simmons and Cydney Blahovec.

Hempfield’s other individual winner was Lindsay Simmons in the 300 hurdles in 46.66.

Penn-Trafford’s Kate Schall won the 400 and broke a minute for the second time in six days. Her winning time was 58.95.

Schall anchored the winning 1,600 relay team of Amelia Barilla, Vienna Kearns and Olivia Weishaar in 4:08.81.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Hempfield, Latrobe, Norwin