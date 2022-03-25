Westmoreland baseball opening day primer: Teams, players, games to watch
Thursday, March 24, 2022 | 9:38 PM
Friday is opening day for high school baseball in the WPIAL.
Here are some particulars to guide you into opening day — and a new season.
Teams to watch
Hempfield — The returning WPIAL Class 6A runner-up has some key players back and opens the season ranked No. 2.
Norwin — If the pitching can catch up to the offensive potential, the No. 3-ranked Knights could be dangerous in 6A.
Franklin Regional — The reigning WPIAL 5A champs lost a lot but bring back enough talent to make another postseason push. The Panthers start out ranked No. 2.
Penn-Trafford — The Warriors always seem to be in the mix, but can a potentially deep pitching staff develop quickly?
Ligonier Valley — The Rams are a better acclimated to life in the WPIAL and are ready to return to the 3A postseason.
Derry — After winning their first section title in 29 years, the Trojans are primed for a repeat, but there are vacancies to fill first.
Greensburg Central Catholic — Still reeling from a quarterfinal loss after a bye as the No. 2 seed, the Centurions open the year ranked No. 2 in Class A.
Players to watch
Aaron Alakson, Sr., INF, Mt. Pleasant
Vinny Amatucci, Sr., INF, Latrobe
Brandon Coughlin, Sr., OF, Hempfield
Zach David, Sr., P, Greensburg Central Catholic
Ryan Firmstone, Sr., INF, Hempfield
Anthony Govern, Sr., OF, Southmoreland
Jake Kendro, Sr., IF, Norwin
Matt Lichota, Sr., OF, Penn-Trafford
Hayden Sierocky, Jr., OF, Ligonier Valley
Caden Smith, Sr., OF, Franklin Regional
Andrew Sokol, Sr., INF, Belle Vernon
Ty Stecko, Sr., INF, Norwin
Hayden Teska, Sr., INF, Greensburg Salem
Jack Whalen, Sr., OF, Norwin
Openers to watch
Friday’s games
Burrell at Mt. Pleasant, 3:30 p.m.
Jeannette at Yough, 4
Leechburg at Derry, 4
Ligonier Valley at Greensburg Salem, 4
Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 4
Southmoreland at Monessen, 4
