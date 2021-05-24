Westmoreland baseball playoff capsule: Game for Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Monday, May 24, 2021 | 7:35 PM
Tuesday’s game
Class 5A
Semifinals
1-Franklin Regional (17-1) vs. 13-Peters Township (10-10)
4 p.m. at Latrobe
Coaches: Bob Saddler, Franklin Regional; Rocky Plassio, Peters Township
Winner plays: Winner of 2-Bethel Park (17-3)/3-West Allegheny (17-3) on June 1 or 2 at Wild Things Park in the finals
Players to watch: Louis Kegerreis, Sr., INF, Franklin Regional; Jack Natili, So., C/P, Peters Township
Extra bases: It took two days for No. 1 Franklin Regional to defeat Mars in the quarterfinals. A lighting issue at North Allegheny forced the game to be suspended Friday with the score tied 5-5. The game was moved to Fox Chapel on Saturday, and the Panthers struck for three runs in an 8-5 victory. The Panthers are strong in all three phases of the game: hitting, defense and pitching. FR relies on the 1-2 pitching punch of seniors Brian Pirone (Seton Hill recruit) and Luke Treloar (Cal, Pa.). Some of the top hitters include Louis Kegerreis, Trevor Brncic, Tim Quinn and Andrew Muraco (Coastal Carolina). Quinn delivered the winning hit against Mars, a two-run single in the sixth inning. Peters Township stunned South Fayette, 6-4, in the first round of playoffs and followed with an impressive 9-5 victory against Latrobe. Sam Miller and Tucker Ferris homered for the Indians. Jack Kail opened the game with a triple, and he scored on a Mac Ciocco hit. Ciocco went 4 for 4 against South Fayette, and Natili homered.
