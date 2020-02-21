Westmoreland basketball playoff capsules: Friday, Feb. 21, 2020

By:

Thursday, February 20, 2020 | 9:14 PM

Jeannette’s Keith Rockmore (center) and the No. 3 Jayhawks will play sixth-seeded Shenango in the WPIAL Class 2AA boys basketball quarterfinals on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.

Today’s WPIAL games

Boys

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

No. 3 Jeannette (15-7) vs. No. 6 Shenango (18-5)

6:30 p.m. at Norwin

Winner plays: No. 1 Sto-Rox (16-7) or No. 10 Brentwood (18-5) on Tuesday in semifinals

Coaches: Adrian Batts, Jeannette; Bob McQuiston, Shenango

Points scored/allowed: Jeannette 57.4 ppg/47.9; Shenango 61.1/50.3

Players to watch: Jackson Pruitt, Jeannette (Sr., G); Colin McQuiston, Shenango (Sr., G)

About Jeannette: The Jayhawks, coming off a bye, started slow this season but turned a corner just after Christmas and won 14 of their last 15 regular-season games to win the Section 2 title. Several players have shown a knack for scoring, led by Pruitt (15 ppg). Senior Zach Crutchman, junior Toby Cline, junior Keith Rockmore and sophomore Anton Good also fit that billing. Jeannette beat Shenango in the 2018 WPIAL quarterfinals, 74-69, at Gateway.

About Shenango: The Wildcats finished second in Section 3 behind high-scoring Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (77.3 ppg), the top seed in the bracket. Colin McQuiston, who had 21 points against Jeannette in their last playoff meeting, averages 17.4 points. He scored 26 in a 71-51, first-round win over California on Saturday. Jason Kraner (15) and Reis Watkins (12) also scored in double figures.

Shenango has a 54-52 win over Mars, the No. 3 seed in Class 5A.

Girls

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

No. 3 Norwin (18-4) vs. No. 6 Upper St. Clair (13-7)

8 p.m. at Charleroi

Winner plays: No. 2 North Allegheny (19-3) or No. 7 Baldwin (12-9) on Tuesday in semifinals

Coaches: Brian Brozeski, Norwin; Pete Serio, Upper St. Clair

Points scored/allowed: Norwin, 61.4/40.9; Upper St. Clair, 47.9/39.2

Players to watch: Olivia Gribble, Norwin (Sr., G); Mia Brown, Upper St. Clair (Fr., G)

About Norwin: The Knights are the highest-scoring team in Class 6A and split the Section 1 title with rival North Allegheny. They have the No. 4-ranked defense in points allowed. Gribble is a Marrietta recruit. She pairs with fellow senior and Marian (Ind.) recruit Jayla Wehner as a dynamic scoring duo.

About Upper St. Clair: The Panthers graduated five starters from last year but retooled to finish third in Section 2. They scored a 53-40 win over second-place Mt. Lebanon in the section finale. Brown averages 11 points. The Panthers rank third in the WPIAL points allowed.

Today’s District 6 game

Boys

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Ligonier Valley (21-2) vs. No. 8 Cambria Heights (11-12)

7 p.m. at Ligonier Valley

Winner plays: No. 4 West Shamokin or No. 5 Penns Valley on Tuesday in semifinals

Coaches: John Berger, Ligonier Valley; Eric Nagel, Cambria Heights

Points scored/allowed: Ligonier Valley 74.4/54.2; Cambria Heights (53.4/54.6)

Players to watch: Michael Marinchak, Ligonier Valley (Sr., G); Preston Lamb (Jr., F)

About Ligonier Valley: The top-seeded Rams are one of the hottest teams in the state, winners of 18 straight games dating to Dec. 13 when it lost to District 3 4A team Suquehannock. The Rams’ other loss came against defending PIAA Class A champion Nazareth Prep, 89-53. The Marinchak brothers, Michael and Matthew, make the offense go. The versatile, slick-passing guards can score from the perimeter or get to the rim. They are nephews of Berger.

About Cambria Heights: The Highlanders took care of Philipsburg-Osceola in the first round, 60-49, as Lamb scored 20 points, junior Luke Lamb added 14 and senior Adam Link chipped in 12. Cambria Heights averages 11.4 assists and 7.2 steals per game. Preston Lamb leads the team with averages of 15.1 points and 9.7 rebounds.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Jeannette, Ligonier Valley, Norwin, Shenango, Upper St. Clair