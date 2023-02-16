Westmoreland basketball playoff preview capsule for games of Feb. 16, 2023
By:
Wednesday, February 15, 2023 | 2:33 PM
WPIAL basketball playoffs
Girls
Class 3A
Preliminary round
17-Beaver Falls (9-11) at 16-Yough (10-11)
7 p.m. Thursday at Yough High School, Herminie
Winner plays: 1-Shady Side Academy (20-2), noon Saturday at Fox Chapel High School
Players to watch: Avina Norman, Beaver Falls; Laney Gerdich, Yough
Layup lines: Beaver Falls clinched its first playoff spot since 2016-17 after finishing fourth in Section 1 behind Laurel, Neshannock and Mohawk. The Tigers made a run to the semifinals in 2020-21 when the WPIAL had an open tournament. This year’s team averages 43.6 points and allows 42.2. Two of the Tigers’ section losses were via forfeit. … Yough is back in the postseason for the first time in 13 years after tying McGuffey and Charleroi for third in Section 4. The Cougars average only 38.3 points, but they only give up 37.7. After four straight wins, they have dropped three in a row.
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Beaver Falls, Yough
More Basketball• Monessen girls surge into playoffs as section champs, WPIAL contenders
• A-K Valley basketball playoff preview capsules for games of Feb. 16, 2023
• Trib HSSN boys basketball team of the week for Feb. 14, 2023
• Trib HSSN boys basketball player of the week for Feb. 14, 2023
• WPIAL brings back play-in games to determine state basketball playoff qualifiers