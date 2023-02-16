Westmoreland basketball playoff preview capsule for games of Feb. 16, 2023

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 | 2:33 PM

Ben Bamford | Mon Valley Independent Yough’s Autumn Matthews drives past Charleroi’s Bella Carroto in the first quarter Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.

WPIAL basketball playoffs

Girls

Class 3A

Preliminary round

17-Beaver Falls (9-11) at 16-Yough (10-11)

7 p.m. Thursday at Yough High School, Herminie

Winner plays: 1-Shady Side Academy (20-2), noon Saturday at Fox Chapel High School

Players to watch: Avina Norman, Beaver Falls; Laney Gerdich, Yough

Layup lines: Beaver Falls clinched its first playoff spot since 2016-17 after finishing fourth in Section 1 behind Laurel, Neshannock and Mohawk. The Tigers made a run to the semifinals in 2020-21 when the WPIAL had an open tournament. This year’s team averages 43.6 points and allows 42.2. Two of the Tigers’ section losses were via forfeit. … Yough is back in the postseason for the first time in 13 years after tying McGuffey and Charleroi for third in Section 4. The Cougars average only 38.3 points, but they only give up 37.7. After four straight wins, they have dropped three in a row.

