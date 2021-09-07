Westmoreland boys athlete of the week: Belle Vernon’s Patrick Bush

Monday, September 6, 2021 | 10:14 PM

Submitted by Patrick Bush Belle Vernon’s Patrick Bush is a junior on the 2021 golf team.

Patrick Bush

School: Belle Vernon

Sport: Golf

Year: Junior

Claim to fame: Bush shot a 38 for Belle Vernon a 206-214 nonsection loss to Canon-McMillan on Aug. 24. Last season, Bush tied for 25th place with a round of 83 at the WPIAL Class AAA championship at South Hills Country Club. In June, Bush finished ninth with a round of 81 at the Westmoreland County Golf Association Junior Amateur Tournament at Latrobe Country Club.

“I’m so excited for this season. There’s nothing more exciting than playing a sport that I love,” he said.

“I work with the freshmen on our team, which is going to be deep this year. I’ve been working a lot on my game. The goal is to make it states, but my goal is to shoot low every single day.”

What did you learn from your performance at WPIALs last season?

It was something different. I was nervous, and the adrenaline was pumping on the first tee. It was 8, 9 and 10 that took me out of contention. It was more about the experience than anything since it was my first time.

How was the experience of playing in the Westmoreland County Golf Association Junior Amateur Tournament?

It was about hitting wedges and putts. I was hitting them in good spots to make some putts. I’m still proud of my score since I put up a good number.

How do you help the freshmen on the team with their game?

We don’t have a named captain, but I took on that role. We go out to the range a couple days a week to work with their approach and mental game.

What’s the strongest and weakest parts of your game?

The strongest part is my short game. That’s what I take pride in. I practice that five to six hours during the summer. Off the tee is my weakest. I’m just not the most consistent, so that’s where I put myself in some trouble.

What type of volunteer work are you involved in in the community?

I volunteer at Victory Hills Golf Course in Elizabeth. I help them with their clinics on Mondays and Fridays. They have helped me so much, so I wanted to give back.

