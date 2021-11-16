Westmoreland boys athlete of the week: Greensburg Salem’s Owen Tutich

Tuesday, November 16, 2021 | 9:32 AM

Submitted by Owen Tutich Greensburg Salem’s Owen Tutich is a member of the 2021 hockey team.

Owen Tutich

School: Greensburg Salem

Sport: Hockey

Year: Junior

Claim to fame: Tutich had two goals and two assists to lead Greensburg Salem (2-4) to a 9-4 win over Moon in Class A action on Nov. 11. Tutich has 17 points, which is third in Class A, with eight goals and nine assists.

“I performed really well. We played how we can as a team. At the beginning of the season, we started off really poorly. We are now playing how we can,” Tutich said.

What was the key to your performance?

We started to actually move the puck and not be selfish.

How do you think your game has grown this season?

I’ve started being more defensive and looking for more options instead of shooting all the time.

What did you learn in the previous two games where you didn’t have the point output like the Moon game?

I’ve become more of a team player and not be selfish. That led to team success and personal success.

How would you describe your style of play?

Fast and aggressive.

Who’s your favorite hockey player?

Patric Hornqvist. He doesn’t fear anyone, and he’s the hardest worker I’ve ever seen.

