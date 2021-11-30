Westmoreland campus clippings: Klimchock picks up 1st UPG win

Tuesday, November 30, 2021 | 5:34 PM

Dereck Lopez | UPG athletics Pitt-Greensburg men’s basketball coach Chris Klimchock leads the team during the 2021-22 season.

After a slow start to his debut season, Chris Klimchock (Greensburg Salem) picked up his first win as men’s basketball coach at Pitt-Greensburg.

JoJo France had a lot to do with the maiden victory as the senior guard poured in a season-high 34 points to pace the Bobcats to an 83-70 victory over Bethany.

Senior guard Matt Johnson added 17 points and six rebounds, while sophomore Lukas Swartz scored 15 and sophomore Reggie Priah added 11 points and eight rebounds for the Bobcats (1-5).

Junior guard Asa Klimchock (Greensburg Central Catholic), Chris Klimchock’s cousin, had 14 points for Bethany.

In the previous game, UPG fell to Washington & Jefferson, 102-88, as Johnson made the all-tournament team at the Juniata Tip-Off Tournament.

Men’s basketball

Charlotte: Through five games, grad guard Austin Butler (Latrobe) was averaging 11.4 points and 5.4 rebounds in 30.8 minutes. He’s reached double figures in scoring three times, against Toledo (17 points), USC Upstate (16) and Monmouth (10).

Seton Hill: Junior 6-10 forward Marrek Paola (Ligonier Valley) started the first five games of the season for the Griffins. He was averaging 7.2 points and 3.6 rebounds. He scored 11 points against West Virginia Wesleyan.

Robert Morris: Junior forward Brandon Stone (Southmoreland) made his Robert Morris debut, scoring seven points on 3-for-4 shooting in an 88-70 loss to Davidson. The 6-11 Stone played 10 minutes off the bench. He has been slowed by an injury.

Women’s basketball

Charlotte: Sophomore guard Cali Konek (Franklin Regional) has played in four games off the bench for the 49ers. She scored four points in a 65-43 win over Richmond.

Pitt-Greensburg: UPG (4-1) came back from a 12-day layoff to topple Penn State Beaver, 79-69, as senior forward Nadege Durand scored a season-high 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Junior Sidney McCully added 19 points to go with 13 rebounds and a career-best seven steals.

St. Joseph’s: Grad guard Alayna Gribble (Norwin) had 12 points, including three 3-pointers, but the Hawks fell to Ball State, 73-67.

Saint Vincent: Sophomore Emily Cavacini had 18 points, sophomore Alana Winkler added 14 and senior Taylor Greer and junior Anna Betz chipped in 12 apiece to lead the Bearcats to a PAC-opening win over Waynesburg, 72-67. Junior Ella Marconi led SVC with 11 rebounds. Cavacini was named the PAC Player of the Week.

Seton Hill: The Griffins (5-3) erupted for 19 3-pointers in a runaway victory over Penn State Fayette. Junior Maddy Moore led the way with 18 points, including six 3s, while freshman Teresa Haigh added 14 points, with four 3s, in the 85-50 victory. Seton Hill has scored 80 or more points three times this season.

Wrestling

Virginia: Grad transfer Jared Verkleeren (Hempfield) finished as the runner-up at 149 pounds at the Mat Town Open.

Men’s soccer

Lebanon Valley: Junior Zach Snider (Franklin Regional) had two goals and an assist for five points across 19 games this season for Lebanon Valley. Snider did not have a season in 2020 but played in 15 games and had a goal as a freshman in ‘19.

Women’s soccer

Valparaiso: Junior Kiley Dugan (Penn-Trafford) was named to the All-Midwest Region Second Team. A third-team pick in the spring, Dugan had two assists and led all Valpo forwards with 1,258 minutes played.

Baseball

Saint Vincent: The Bearcats added some punch to their pitching staff by naming Parker Lynn (Belle Vernon) an assistant. Lynn, who also played at Cal (Pa.), comes from the Prospect League, where he was the first manager of the Johnstown Mill Rats. Johnstown went 24-34 last year in its inaugural season.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .