Westmoreland County American League Baseball title game preview

By:

Tuesday, August 4, 2020 | 10:01 AM

Manager Jason Bush and the Latrobe Legion team take on Hempfield East on June 20, 2019, at Pitt-Greensburg.

Previewing the Westmoreland County American League Baseball championship:

Who: Bushy Run (12-8) vs. Latrobe (16-2)

When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Legion-Keener Park, Latrobe

About Latrobe: The Jethawks, who are 20-13 overall, take a five-game winning streak into the final, including an improbable, 13-12 comeback victory over Yough in the quarterfinals. Yough led, 11-0. … Latrobe has swept two playoff series and swept Bushy Run during the regular season by scores of 2-1 and 9-4. … Cam Dominick went 3 for 3 and also pitched six strong innings in the second meeting. … Clay Petrosky leads the team in hits (30) and runs (22). … The Jethawks have been powered by strong pitching. Ethan Boring is 6-1 with a 1.56 ERA, Jake Bradish is 5-1 with 40 strikeouts, and Dominick is 4-1 with 39 Ks.

About Bushy Run: Giovanni Scott was the winning pitcher and Gavin Berardi ripped a rally-starting two-run double as Bushy Run downed Murrysville, 8-2, in the third and deciding game of a semifinal series. … Scott is hitting .448 with two home runs and 21 RBIs. Anthony Sherwin, a Bucknell recruit, has a .500 average and Garrett Couch has 16 runs scored. …Bushy Run won District 31 in 2017 and ‘19, and took third in ‘18. Both teams have advanced to the regional playoffs.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .