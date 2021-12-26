Westmoreland County athletes of the week: Quinton Martin and Tiffany Zelmore

Saturday, December 25, 2021 | 8:08 PM

Quinton Martin

School: Belle Vernon

Sport: Basketball

Class: Sophomore

Claim to fame: Martin, who is averaging 20.6 points and 7 rebounds this season, scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Belle Vernon (6-0, 2-0) to a 71-46 win over Yough in Section 3-4A on Dec. 21. Martin finished with 23 points in a 83-77 overtime win over Hempfield at the WCCA Showcase at Hempfield on Dec. 18.

“This year, we’ve been rolling in the season. We’re having fun on the court. I think we were doing really good and will do good as the season rolls along,” Martin said.

What’s been the biggest key to the teams success in the early going?

Teammwork and working together. We always trust each other, and we are playing like a family.

What’s your favorite sport, football or basketball?

Football is my whole life. It will always be a part of me, and I want to do it professionally.

How do you use the sports to help you?

Football helps me with basketball with my aggressiveness when it comes to grabbing rebounds and jumping.

What’s it like to play alongside Devin Whitlock on the football field and basketball court?

It’s very hard to explain. He’s a great leader. You can put the in ball in his hands when you need a bucket or touchdown. I’ve had fun playing with him for the last two years.

What’s your favorite holiday?

Christmas. You spend time with your family, and it’s the season of giving. I love to give presents and spending time with the people you love.

Tiffany Zelmore

School: Mt. Pleasant

Sport: Basketball

Class: Junior

Claim to fame: Zelmore, who is averaging 25.9 points and 9 rebounds this season, scored 35 points to lead Mt. Pleasant (3-2) to a 61-38 win over Laurel Highlands in a nonsection game Dec. 23. Zelmore, who averaged 19.6 points and 8.1 rebounds last season, led Mt. Pleasant with 25 points in a 54-35 win over West Mifflin in Section 3-4A on Dec. 20.

“Some of us have been playing together since we were young, and we work good together. We participated in summer league, and we are familiar with each other,” Zelmore said.

What did the team learn from the 1-2 start this season?

We learned no matter how you start, you have to prepare no matter the outcome.

What did the team learn from the playoff run from last season?

It was very nice to get that that overtime win over Freeport. We were the underdogs, and to pull out that win was pretty amazing.

What’s your earliest memory playing basketball?

I’ve been playing for a long time. I’ve been playing before elementary school. I believe my first memory was playing at the YMCA in first grade.

If you got a chance to meet anyone, who would it be?

I don’t have anyone specifically, however, I would just ask them what they did to overcome all their struggles.

What is your favorite holiday movie?

“Home Alone” because it’s a classic.

