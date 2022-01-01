Westmoreland County athletes of the week: Terek Crosby and Mercedes Majors

By:

Saturday, January 1, 2022 | 5:52 PM

Submitted by Mercedes Majors Monessen’s Mercedes Majors is a member of the 2021-22 girls basketball team. Submitted by Terek Crosby Yough’s Terek Crosby is a member of the 2021-22 boys basketball team. Previous Next

Terek Crosby

School: Yough

Sport: Basketball

Year: Sophomore

Claim to fame: Crosby scored 19 of his 45 points in the fourth quarter and made 17 of 21 from the foul line as Yough (4-4) won, 77-70, against Ligonier Valley in the Kiski Area Tournament on Dec. 29. He had 18 points in a 60-33 loss to Kiski Area in the Kiski Area Tournament on Dec. 28 and 24 points in a 60-55 loss to Knoch in the Kiski Area Tournament on Dec. 30.

“I was doing whatever I could do to win. The points were the points. I just wanted to win,” Crosby said.

What goes through your mind on a night where you feel like everything goes in?

I wanted to win to keep the teammates up and get the job done. If everything was falling, it was falling. I just wanted to win.

How has your game changed from your freshman year?

I’ve become more versatile. I can do more than one thing. I’m not just a driver. I can shoot the ball, and I’m a passer.

How is this year’s team different from last year’s team?

Last year was strange because of covid. This year, we only have two seniors and we should be able to click and get better as a team.

How would you describe your style of play and why?

My strong suit is that I like to drive, but I’ll shoot the ball if I have to.

Who’s your favorite athlete and why?

Derek Jones Jr. He won a dunk contest a couple years ago. I like his playing style, how he jumps and how aggressive he is getting to the rack.

Mercedes Majors

School: Monessen

Sport: Basketball

Year: Senior

Claim to fame: Majors, who averages 20.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists this season, led all players with 28 points to guide Monessen (4-2) to a 45-40 victory against Charleroi in the Mt. Pleasant Holiday Classic on Dec. 29. She scored 23 points in a 54-48 loss to Mt. Pleasant in the Mt. Pleasant Holiday Classic on Dec. 28.

“I work really hard to do that. I just had to do what I had to do. I couldn’t have done it with my teammates and coach,” Majors said.

What are your college plans for next year and why?

I’m still deciding on where I want to go. I want to go for sports medicine and become a sports trainer. I want to play basketball in college.

What’s it like to be coached by Janine Vertacnik?

I love how she coaches. She always coaches and is always into the game. She makes you more confident in yourself and keeps yourself in it. She lets us know what we need to be told.

How is this year’s team different from last year’s team?

It’s very different. We don’t give up. Last year, everyone would get down on themselves and give up. Our team is very young with only three seniors.

What adjective best describes you and why?

Hard working, since I’m very hard working.

What is your favorite New Year’s tradition and why?

I like any holiday since it’s an opportunity to be with your whole family, and I’m grateful for the little things.

Tags: Monessen, Yough