Westmoreland County boys athlete of the week: GCC’s Mason Fabean

Tuesday, September 21, 2021 | 9:45 AM

Courtesy of Mason Fabean Mason Fabean is a member of the 2021 Greensburg Central Catholic soccer team.

Mason Fabean

School: Greensburg Central Catholic

Sport: Soccer

Year: Senior

Claim to fame: Fabian scored two goals to lead Greensburg Central Catholic (3-1, 2-0) to a 3-1 win over Serra Catholic in Section 2-A action Sept. 16. Earlier in the week, Fabean scored the winning goal with 10 minutes left to lead the Centurions to a 2-1 win over Trinity Christian in section play. Fabean scored two goals in a 13-2 win against Derry on Sept. 7.

“Our team fought through the Trinity game. They were extremely physical. In the end I was able to get a header and knock one in. It was a good week. We got the results we wanted. We are hoping to make the state finals again,” Fabean said.

What are your college plans for next year?

I’m looking at the Naval Academy, Oakland and Winthrop. I don’t have any offers on the table. Hopefully, I will get accepted into the Naval Academy. It would be very cool. I think the brotherhood at the Naval Academy is second to none.

What’s it like to have your father as your coach?

I have been used to it since he has been my coach for my most of life. He was the assistant coach for GCC before he took over. It does put a little stress on me being the head coach’s son.

What would it mean to finish your career with three WPIAL titles in a row?

That would mean a lot. I’ve actually had a couple three-peats. I’ve went to regionals for club soccer with Beadling three years in a row. My sister went to three straight WPIAL finals but didn’t win all three.

What do you want to be remembered for when you graduate?

A good leader. Hopefully, I’m remembered as a person that was liked on the team. I want to be remembered as a great soccer player for GCC and for being a good person in general.

What’s your favorite Starburst favor?

Strawberry. I love strawberry fruit. If they had a blueberry starburst, that would be my favorite.

