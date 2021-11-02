Westmoreland County boys athlete of the week: Greensburg C.C.’s Carlo Denis

Tuesday, November 2, 2021 | 10:38 AM

Submitted by Carol Denis Greensburg Central Catholic’s Carlo Denis is a member of the 2021 soccer team.

School: Greensburg Central Catholic

Sport: Soccer

Class: Junior

Claim to fame: Denis, who has 24 goals this season, had a hat trick and an assist to power No. 1 seed Greensburg Central Catholic (14-3) to a WPIAL Class A first-round win over No. 16 Chartiers-Houston at Mt. Pleasant on Oct. 26. Denis scored a goal for the Centurions in a 4-0 win over No. 8 Springdale in the quarterfinals Saturday at Norwin. Greensburg Central Catholic will face No. 5 Eden Christian (17-2-1) in the semifinals Tuesday at West Mifflin.

“It’s very cool to score in the playoffs. It’s been fun winning these games as a team and having this success as a team,” Denis said.

What will the team need to do to adjust to not having Mason Fabean available in the semifinals?

We will change some positions and formations, I think. We are going to change our lineup. We have a couple kids stepping up that we believe will be successful, but it will be a big loss. We will miss him.

What did the team learn from the 4-3 loss to Eden Christian to start the season?

We need to play more as a team. We weren’t used to each other at the beginning of the season. We know how to play in formations that help us out. We continue to get better with each and every game.

What would it mean to win the WPIAL title for the third season in a row?

It would be really cool. I’m not sure if someone has won three in a row. Another victory for the school would be very exciting.

When you’re not playing soccer, what do you like to do?

I like to hang out with my friends. I like to be with them, seeing them and enjoying my time with them.

What’s your favorite holiday?

Christmas. I like receiving and giving gifts, and the food is really good.

