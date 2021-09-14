Westmoreland County boys athlete of the week: Penn-Trafford’s Nick Turowski

Tuesday, September 14, 2021 | 2:40 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Nick Turowski won the WCCA boys golf championship at Latrobe Elks Golf Course on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.

Nick Turowski

School: Penn-Trafford

Sport: Golf

Year: Sophomore

Claim to fame: Turowski captured the Westmoreland County Coaches Association Boys Golf Championship after shooting a 1-under-par-71 on Sept. 10 at Latrobe Elks Golf Course. Turowski birdied his final two holes to finish one shot better than Kiski School’s Alberto Calafat and two strokes better than Southmoreland’s Austin Goehring. Turowski is the first Penn-Trafford golfer since Kevin Loutzenhser to win the county tournament in 2011.

“I was definitely excited to win. I could’ve played better, but I was happy with the result,” Turoowski said.

What does it mean to you to be the first Penn-Trafford golfer to win since 2011?

It was cool to be the first one. But it was also really cool to win teams.

How can you build off of this win for the rest of the season?

This was definitely a good one. I would use it moving forward to the individual stuff. My goal is to make it to individuals at states and, hopefully, play well there.

What’s your favorite aspect about golf and why?

The mental challenge. Golf is definitely more mental than it is physical. I definitely think I have a good mental game and approach to every shot.

Who’s your favorite golfer and why?

Justin Thomas. We have very similar golf swings. We both are smaller guys. I see how he generates a lot of spin out of his golf swing, and I try to copy that.

What’s your favorite golf course and why?

My favorite course would have to be Laurel Valley. It’s very iconic and historic. When you’re on that course, you feel like that you’re the only person there and alone. There’s definitely nothing like it.

