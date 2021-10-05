Westmoreland County boys athlete of the week: Yough’s Joe Obeldobel

Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Submitted by Joe Obeldobel Yough’s Joe Obeldobel is a junior on the 2021 soccer team.

Joe Obeldobel

School: Yough

Sport: Soccer

Year: Junior

Claim to fame: Obeldobel, who has 12 goals and six assists this season, scored two goals in back-to-back wins for Yough (6-5, 6-3 Section 3-2A) last week, a 4-0 win over Waynesburg on Sept. 27 and 9-1 win over Southmoreland on Sept. 29. Obeldobel added a goal Sept. 30 in a 2-0 section win over Mt. Pleasant. Obeldobel scored a goal in the 8-1 loss to Charleroi in section play Oct. 2.

“I’m happy with how the team is doing right now. It’s great to see it all fall into place. I’m not an individual player, I just want to help my team win,” Obeldobel said.

What was the key to the team’s success when you won two straight after dropping three recently?

The biggest thing is the teamwork. We are connecting really well. We are starting to mesh, and we know how we like to play.

What does the team need to do to grab a playoff spot?

We need to give 110% every game. We need to win the next couple of games. If we got playoffs that will be phenomenal. We need to work a little harder to get where we need to be.

If you weren’t playing soccer, what would play?

Track. I have done track for four years now. I started in seventh and eighth grade, and I’ve been doing that since.

What’s your favorite cartoon?

“SpongeBob.” It’s very nostalgic for me.

What’s your favorite breakfast food for dinner?

Eggs and bacon or yogurt and a protein bar.

