Westmoreland County boys basketball all-stars: Norwin’s Adam Bilinsky flies highest
Saturday, April 1, 2023 | 6:38 PM
Adam Bilinsky
Sr., G, Norwin
Whether he was commanding a double-team at the top of the key from a defense that didn’t want to get dunked on or pulling up in the lane for a syrupy-smooth jumper, Adam Bilinsky was a tough matchup for any team.
“He was the best player in 6A this year,” Norwin coach Lance Maha said.
While Maha might be partial to his 6-foot-3 senior guard, other coaches have trumpeted the praises of Bilinsky, who is this year’s Tribune-Review Westmoreland Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
Juniors Tyree Turner of Greensburg Central Catholic and Terek Crosby of Yough also were considered.
Bilinsky, a Mercyhurst commit, became know for his highlight-reel dunks, including a few that caused a stir on social media. But Maha is quick to point out Bilinsky is more than a dunker.
“He gave us a chance every game he was on the floor,” Maha said. “I think he is one of the best players in Norwin history.
“He has the ability to beat you in many ways. He can score at all three levels and can defend, rebound and make his teammates better. He is respected throughout the WPIAL for the players and person he is.”
Bilinsky averaged 20.5 points, 10 rebounds and 2 blocks as Norwin went 14-9 and made the WPIAL playoffs.
“I felt I made my impact,” said Bilinsky, who scored over 1,000 career points. “Not just my impact on Norwin but with my teammates. I am gonna miss those guys. We are such a tight group of guys and would hang out all the time. Those are the memories I will miss most.”
Bilinsky, who missed a half-dozen games with an ankle injury, hopes he left a lasting mark on the program.
“I hope (fans) remember me more for stuff off the court than on the court … just being a good player in our program history,” Bilinsky said. “The young kids definitely will remember the dunks.”
First team
Franco Alvarez
Jr., F, Greensburg Central Catholic
One of the area’s top post players, he averaged 16.4 points and 7.2 rebounds as GCC made a run to the WPIAL semifinals and made the PIAA playoffs. … Shot 62.8% from the field.
Landon Butler
Sr., G, Latrobe
Another prolific scorer, he averaged 18.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.5 steals. … Finished with 1,185 career points. … Committed to Division II Montevallo (Ala.).
Terek Crosby
Jr., G, Yough
Go-to scorer and floor leader sparked Yough to its first section title, playoff win and PIAA berth since 2005 as he averaged 22 points, 6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists. … Has 1,440 career points.
Lorenzo Gardner
Jr., G, Monessen
Led Greyhounds to section title and WPIAL quarterfinals while averaging 20 points and 6 rebounds. … Increased career point total to 1,050.
Ty Keffer
Jr., G, Southmoreland
Averaged 22.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals for the Scotties. … Had 45-point game. … Has 1,124 career points and counting.
Quinton Martin
Jr., G/F, Belle Vernon
Last year’s Trib Player of the Year helped the Leopards reach the WPIAL quarterfinals, averaging 17.3 points and 9 rebounds a game. … Nationally ranked football recruit has 956 career points.
Zion Moore
So., G, Belle Vernon
Transfer made instant impact on the Leopards’ lineup, averaging 25.1 points a game. Has 1,035 career points already. … Also contributed 3 rebounds and 3 assists.
Harry Sowers
Sr., G, Hempfield
Spartans top scorer averaged 18 points and 6.5 rebounds and made 47 3-pointers. … Also provided 2.4 steals and 1.6 assists.
Tyree Turner
Jr., G, Greensburg Central Catholic
Backcourt leader helped GCC to WPIAL 2A semifinals for third straight year. … Averaged 20.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and had two triple-doubles.
Second team
Gabe Carbonara, Sr., G, Derry
Tyler Freas, Jr., G, Penn-Trafford
Ryan Edwards, Sr., G, Norwin
Parker Hollick, So., G, Ligonier Valley
Austin Matthews, Jr., F, Yough
Giovonni Merola, Sr., G, Jeannette
Nate Papuga, Jr., G, Derry
Jimmy Pleskovich, Sr., F, Ligonier Valley
Cooper Rankin, Jr., G, Franklin Regional
Cam Rowell, Jr., G, Franklin Regional
Third team
Brady Angus, Jr., G, Derry
Jaisean Blackman, Sr., F, Monessen
Ryan Burkhart, Jr., G, Greensburg Salem
Yukon Daniels, Sr., G, Mt. Pleasant
Isaiah Mallich, Jr., G, Jeannette
Elijah Myers, Sr., G, Southmoreland
Jason Sabol, Jr., G, Penn-Trafford
Justin Weaver, Sr., G, Norwin
John Wetzel, So., G, Latrobe
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .
