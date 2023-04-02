Westmoreland County boys basketball all-stars: Norwin’s Adam Bilinsky flies highest

Saturday, April 1, 2023 | 6:38 PM

Here are the 2022-23 Westmoreland County boys basketball all-stars:

Player of the Year

Adam Bilinsky

Sr., G, Norwin

Whether he was commanding a double-team at the top of the key from a defense that didn’t want to get dunked on or pulling up in the lane for a syrupy-smooth jumper, Adam Bilinsky was a tough matchup for any team.

“He was the best player in 6A this year,” Norwin coach Lance Maha said.

While Maha might be partial to his 6-foot-3 senior guard, other coaches have trumpeted the praises of Bilinsky, who is this year’s Tribune-Review Westmoreland Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

Juniors Tyree Turner of Greensburg Central Catholic and Terek Crosby of Yough also were considered.

Bilinsky, a Mercyhurst commit, became know for his highlight-reel dunks, including a few that caused a stir on social media. But Maha is quick to point out Bilinsky is more than a dunker.

“He gave us a chance every game he was on the floor,” Maha said. “I think he is one of the best players in Norwin history.

“He has the ability to beat you in many ways. He can score at all three levels and can defend, rebound and make his teammates better. He is respected throughout the WPIAL for the players and person he is.”

Bilinsky averaged 20.5 points, 10 rebounds and 2 blocks as Norwin went 14-9 and made the WPIAL playoffs.

Bilinsky wanted to do more in the playoffs — Norwin lost in the first round to top-seeded New Castle, 59-47 — but looks back on his senior season and career fondly.

“I felt I made my impact,” said Bilinsky, who scored over 1,000 career points. “Not just my impact on Norwin but with my teammates. I am gonna miss those guys. We are such a tight group of guys and would hang out all the time. Those are the memories I will miss most.”

Bilinsky, who missed a half-dozen games with an ankle injury, hopes he left a lasting mark on the program.

“I hope (fans) remember me more for stuff off the court than on the court … just being a good player in our program history,” Bilinsky said. “The young kids definitely will remember the dunks.”

First team

Franco Alvarez

Jr., F, Greensburg Central Catholic

One of the area’s top post players, he averaged 16.4 points and 7.2 rebounds as GCC made a run to the WPIAL semifinals and made the PIAA playoffs. … Shot 62.8% from the field.

Landon Butler

Sr., G, Latrobe

Another prolific scorer, he averaged 18.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.5 steals. … Finished with 1,185 career points. … Committed to Division II Montevallo (Ala.).

Terek Crosby

Jr., G, Yough

Go-to scorer and floor leader sparked Yough to its first section title, playoff win and PIAA berth since 2005 as he averaged 22 points, 6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists. … Has 1,440 career points.

Lorenzo Gardner

Jr., G, Monessen

Led Greyhounds to section title and WPIAL quarterfinals while averaging 20 points and 6 rebounds. … Increased career point total to 1,050.

Ty Keffer

Jr., G, Southmoreland

Averaged 22.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals for the Scotties. … Had 45-point game. … Has 1,124 career points and counting.

Quinton Martin

Jr., G/F, Belle Vernon

Last year’s Trib Player of the Year helped the Leopards reach the WPIAL quarterfinals, averaging 17.3 points and 9 rebounds a game. … Nationally ranked football recruit has 956 career points.

Zion Moore

So., G, Belle Vernon

Transfer made instant impact on the Leopards’ lineup, averaging 25.1 points a game. Has 1,035 career points already. … Also contributed 3 rebounds and 3 assists.

Harry Sowers

Sr., G, Hempfield

Spartans top scorer averaged 18 points and 6.5 rebounds and made 47 3-pointers. … Also provided 2.4 steals and 1.6 assists.

Tyree Turner

Jr., G, Greensburg Central Catholic

Backcourt leader helped GCC to WPIAL 2A semifinals for third straight year. … Averaged 20.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and had two triple-doubles.

Second team

Gabe Carbonara, Sr., G, Derry

Tyler Freas, Jr., G, Penn-Trafford

Ryan Edwards, Sr., G, Norwin

Parker Hollick, So., G, Ligonier Valley

Austin Matthews, Jr., F, Yough

Giovonni Merola, Sr., G, Jeannette

Nate Papuga, Jr., G, Derry

Jimmy Pleskovich, Sr., F, Ligonier Valley

Cooper Rankin, Jr., G, Franklin Regional

Cam Rowell, Jr., G, Franklin Regional

Third team

Brady Angus, Jr., G, Derry

Jaisean Blackman, Sr., F, Monessen

Ryan Burkhart, Jr., G, Greensburg Salem

Max Butler, So., G, Latrobe

Yukon Daniels, Sr., G, Mt. Pleasant

Isaiah Mallich, Jr., G, Jeannette

Elijah Myers, Sr., G, Southmoreland

Jason Sabol, Jr., G, Penn-Trafford

Justin Weaver, Sr., G, Norwin

John Wetzel, So., G, Latrobe

