Westmoreland County boys basketball notebook: Terek Crosby at 1,000 points and counting

Thursday, January 12, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Tribune-Review Yough freshman Terek Crosby drives to the hoop during Yough’s WPAL Class 4A playoff matchup against Knoch on March 1, 2021.

Terek Crosby wasn’t sure how many career points he had earlier this season during a holiday tournament at Greensburg Salem.

The junior guard from Yough knows now.

Crosby became the latest player from his school to reach the 1,000-point milestone Tuesday when he poured in 34 in a 75-40 victory over Mt. Pleasant.

Crosby now has 1,025 points with the rest of this season and all of next to go in his prep career.

He is the sixth male player from Yough to reach 1,000 points, joining Ben McCauley (2,283), Ben Hoffer (1,291), Gamal Marballie (1,191), Ryan Nesbit (1,092), Mike Gonda (1,036), and Randy Nesbit (1,007).

If he averages 20 a game for the rest of this regular season and next, he’ll reach the No. 2 spot. That doesn’t count any playoff games.

McCauley’s total seems unreachable, but Crosby said when he was a freshman he wanted the school record.

McCauley went to play at North Carolina State and still is playing professionally in Puerto Rico.

Butler nears 1,000

Latrobe senior Landon Butler needs 12 points to hit the 1,000-point mark for his career.

Butler, who is averaging 18.7 points, would join his two brothers in the Wildcats’ 1,000-point club.

Austin Butler, who is playing professionally in Finland, is the boys’ all-time leading scorer with 1,905 points. Bryce Butler, a standout junior at West Liberty, had 1,157 in roughly three seasons. An injury hindered his freshman season.

Road trip

Penn-Trafford has a unique opponent on its schedule.

The Warriors will travel to play at West York on Saturday night.

Penn-Trafford coach Doug Kelly’s son, Sean, plays at York College. The Warriors went to a team camp at the college over the summer

“Their assistant coach hooked me up with the West York coach and we scheduled a game with them on a Saturday when York College was playing,” Doug Kelly said. “I decided to take our team out to see Sean play and then we will play at West York afterwards.”

The Warriors took a closer trip the last couple of years to Pitt-Greensburg and LaRoche to see Cam Seigfreid, and Josh Kapcin and Tyler Campbell play.

Kelly said he wants to have the team see a Carlow game to watch another alum in Hunter DeStefano.

“Just trying to support our guys that are going on to play college basketball in some way as a team/program,” Kelly said.

Siegfreid is now an assistant coach at Penn-Trafford.

Bilinsky hurt

Norwin senior standout Adam Bilinsky missed Tuesday’s game against Baldwin with an ankle injury. He was injured in the previous game against Upper St. Clair.

Knights coach Lance Maha said he would know more about Bilinsky’s availability later in the week. Norwin plays at Mt. Lebanon Friday.

Bilinsky leads the Knights with a 21-point average.

In the clutch

Hempfield went to its 6-foot-6, 220-pound center when it needed a big shot in the closing seconds.

Junior Maximus Williams was Maximus Prime as he took a lob from an out-of-bounds play under the rim and scored to beat the buzzer for a 46-44 win over visiting Canon-McMillan.

The win moved the Spartans to 5-7 overall and 1-2 in Section 2-6A.

Layup lines

Shady Side Academy guard Eli Teslovich had a big game against a county team. He scored 24 points in a 78-52 win over Ligonier Valley. Teslovich is also from the county: He is from Belle Vernon. … Jeannette held back Clairton without a key starter. Shane Mickens did not play Tuesday because he received two technicals the previous game against Greensburg Central Catholic. Jeannette still won, 39-34. … Belle Vernon leads all Westmoreland boys teams in scoring at 65.2 points per game.

