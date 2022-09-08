Westmoreland County boys soccer notebook: GCC’s Carlo Denis hits major milestone

By:

Wednesday, September 7, 2022 | 6:01 PM

Submitted Greensburg Central Catholic senior soccer player Carlo Denis (right), alongside Centurions’ coach Ron Fabean, receives a game ball for scoring his 100th career goal.

Greensburg Central Catholic senior Carlo Denis reached a career milestone Sept. 1 when the second-ranked Centurions visited No. 5 Bentworth in a Section 2-A game.

The speedy forward who seems like he has been in the GCC lineup forever cleared the 100-goal mark for his career with two scores in a 4-3 come-from-behind victory.

GCC trailed 2-0 before staging a comeback to dodge the upset.

Denis is a Grove City commit.

He added five goals Tuesday in a 15-2 win over Ligonier Valley.

The Centurions (4-0, 3-0) have outscored their opponents 40-9, averaging 10 goals a game.

GCC recognized Denis’s accomplishment Tuesday.

The Centurions visit No. 3 Sewickley Academy (4-0), 3-0) Thursday.

Delay of game

Mt. Pleasant and Brownsville played a Section 3-2A game Tuesday night but did not complete 80 minutes of full time. The game was called with 3:14 remaining because of storms and heavy rain in Mt. Pleasant.

Mt. Pleasant won, 3-2, with goals by Luke Domasky, Jarett Garn and Luke Rivardo.

Leps perfect so far

Belle Vernon had a lot of talent to replace in its lineup, but newcomers have not stopped the Leopards from a strong start since dropping to Class 2A.

Belle Vernon moved to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in Section 3 with a 3-0 win over Waynesburg.

Trevor Kovatch, Dylan Rathway and Nate Kikel had goals, with Kovatch adding an assist.

Matches to watch in that section will be when Belle Vernon plays at Mt. Pleasant (3-2, 3-0) on Sept. 15 and hosts McGuffey (5-0, 3-0) on Sept. 20.

Pulling rank

Only two Westmoreland teams made the TribLive HSSN top 5 rankings this week.

Kiski Area stayed No. 3 in Class 3A, while Greensburg Central Catholic held strong at No. 2 in Class A.

The No. 1 teams are Seneca Valley (4A), Plum (3A), Quaker Valley (2A) and Winchester Thurston (A).

Pine-Richland (4A), Moon (3A), South Park (2A), and Sewickley Academy (A) were the biggest movers in the latest rankings. None were ranked before this week.

Knight and day

Norwin fell to 0-3 with a 3-1 loss Tuesday to Canon-McMillan. The Knights have not started a season with three straight losses since 2003.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Belle Vernon, Greensburg C.C., Kiski Area, Mt. Pleasant, Norwin